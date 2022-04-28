Nashville entrepreneur launches HoneyHush, a new and innovative blanket
Some like it hot. And some don't. Meet HoneyHush, a new and innovative blanket that will help everyone get a good night sleep.
And so we went to bed that night and my husband said to me, ‘holy cow – this is just awesome.'”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Literally every couple that shares a bed at night will identify with the problem that entrepreneur, wife, mother, nurse, and inventor, Lisa Holzapfel has found the solution to.
And now every couple that shares a bed at night will have Lisa to thank for having found it.
Meet HoneyHush, a new and innovative blanket that will help all couples get a good night sleep. HoneyHush is an IdeaPros Certified Partner.
It all started about eight years ago when Lisa began to experience hot flashes, as every woman does at some point, and she was told it would likely last around two years.
Being unable to take anything to help with the hot flashes, due to unfortunately having had to battle breast cancer 20 years ago, she was forced to deal with them the best she could.
As a happily married woman, born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee, this obviously posed a problem under the covers at night. Like millions upon millions of couples who share a bed a night, and prefer to share the blankets as well, one might need to stay warm and bundled up to get a good night’s sleep, while the other ends up hot and sweating and gets an unrestful night’s sleep.
Lisa knew she had to find a solution.
As a nurse, Lisa is well aware of the importance of getting a good, restful night’s sleep, and how the temperature under the covers plays a very big role in achieving it.
In fact, two out of three people say that temperature disrupts their sleep, and sleep science tells us we sleep deeper when our bodies are at the right temperature at the right times of the night.
Lisa explains how she came up with the brilliant idea to solve their cold vs. hot under the covers problem, which is now available to help every couple who share a bed at night and share the same issue.
“So, about a year ago I was switching from our heavy blanket to our lighter weight blanket. And when my husband got in bed that night, he went, ‘oh heck no, I can hardly stay warm enough with the wool blanket.’”
Lisa knew right away that she was literally freezing her husband to death.
She recalls having always had an inventor’s mind, and if she couldn’t find “the thing” she needed out there on the market, then she would just create it herself.
“I have invented things my whole life just for my own personal needs. If it's not on the market, and I need it, I just create it,” she explains.
“The next day I got a heavy college fleece throw, and just stitched it to my husband’s half of our blanket. This way I could still make the bed up with a bedspread and it would look normal,” she adds.
But it was the response from her first, and most important test subject, that sealed the idea.
“And so we went to bed that night and my husband said to me, ‘holy cow – this is just awesome.’”
After receiving her very first prototype of the HoneyHush blanket from a manufacturer, she knew her idea was an important one.
“The month I got my first one that I made myself, the Sleep Institute of America actually came out with a big article on how couples should sleep with their own blanket because it's really important for people to sleep under what gives them the most comfort during the night.”
After reading the article, Lisa said to herself, ‘Sweet! Well, I'm going to solve that problem.’
Lisa appreciates the finer things as well, and sleep comfort is clearly a priority, so she was insistent that the materials and linens used to manufacture the HoneyHush blanket are of the highest quality, fully vegan (no animal products used in any form), and machine washable.
Visit HoneyHush to learn more about getting a good night sleep: www.honeyhushsleep.com
