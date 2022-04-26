Submit Release
News Search

There were 820 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,490 in the last 365 days.

Governor Phil Scott Announces Second Round of Resilient Communities Fund Grants

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced that the second round of Resilient Communities Fund grants will fund buyouts of flood-vulnerable homes, floodplain restoration, and other natural resource projects that will help protect life and property from future floods in Vermont. More than $2.1 million in grants will go to towns and non-profit organizations in round two of the program.

The Flood Resilient Community Fund program was created in 2021 to enhance community resilience to flooding and improve water quality in Vermont. The $4.8 million program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars. The first round awarded $2.6 million to cities, towns, and non-profits in December of last year.

“The response to the program has been encouraging,” said Governor Scott. “It’s clear there’s a strong desire to protect against flood damage and to make the state a safer place for Vermonters. I commend the communities and organizations taking on these projects for their vision and commitment.”

The twelve projects awarded funds in round two include bridge removals, tree planting, river and stream improvement projects, and voluntary home buyouts.

“When we started this process, we asked applicants to think creatively about how they can use the funding to mitigate the impacts from future flooding,” Vermont Emergency Management Director Erica Bornemann said. “They came back with sound ideas and strategies that will pay dividends for Vermonters for years to come.”

Funds will be awarded to:

  • Town of Huntington ($1,055,628) – purchase and removal of flood-prone structures
  • Tri-Park Cooperative Housing Corporation ($450,000) - purchase and removal of flood-prone structures (Brattleboro)
  • Tri-Park Cooperative Housing Corporation ($75,075) – bridge project scoping (Brattleboro)
  • Town of Wolcott ($238,323) – floodplain restoration to Wolcott recreation fields
  • Vermont River Conservancy ($20,162) – floodplain restoration (Guildford)
  • Addison County Regional Planning Commission ($81,900) – old bridge removal and restoration (Starksboro)
  • Addison County Regional Planning Commission ($31,500) – project scoping – Lewis Creek Reaches (Starksboro)
  • Town of Putney ($31,500) – project scoping, Sacketts Brook wetland
  • Town of Dover ($66,914) – Snow Lake Dam removal project scoping
  • Bennington County Regional Commission ($54,862) – project scoping – Bourn Brook from Vermont Route 7 downstream to the confluence of Batten Kill (Manchester)
  • Bennington County Regional Commission ($39,900) – project scoping – Lye Brook from Vermont Route 7 downstream (Manchester)
  • The Newton School (Strafford) ($4,560) – native tree planting along the West Branch of the Ompompanoosuc River.

###

You just read:

Governor Phil Scott Announces Second Round of Resilient Communities Fund Grants

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.