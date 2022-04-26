Dewatering Equipment Market is Flourishing Worldwide | Corning Inc., Epistar Corp., Micron Technology

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 4,189.1 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.1%, Market Trends – Increasing global population

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a current analysis by Emergen Research, the global dewatering equipment market is projected to be valued at USD 5,786.1 Million by 2027. Dewatering equipment are witnessing high demand, due to strict legislative policies for wastewater disposal and treatment. Over the last decade, there had been rapid urbanization at a large scale throughout the world. Dewatering is considered as the most appropriate method to cater to the demand for residential wastewater treatment and recovery in urban areas. Challenges associated with urbanization such as deteriorating water quality, increasing water stress, and insufficient sanitation can be overcome by using dewatering equipment to decrease the amount of sludge in wastewater treatment plants. Communities as well as industrial plants can reuse the treated water free of harmful chemicals and contaminants.

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global dewatering equipment market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Click To get SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Graphs & Charts, Table & Figures) @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/429

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

HUBER SE, Suez, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha Ltd., ANDRITZ AG, GEA Group, Alfa Laval AB, Gruppo Pieralisi, Veolia Environnement SA, and Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Key Highlights of Report

Sludge dewatering is used to reduce the volume of waste and achieve effective disposal. Sludge dewatering carried out by using dewatering equipment substantially decreases the volume and weight of sludge before disposal.

A dewatering box fitted with a steel hardtop provides a total watertight storage alternative that assures no liquid is lost by spillage/evaporation. This kind of dewatering equipment is extensively used in the pipeline industry for the transportation of sludge comprising chemical contaminants.

The belt press technology is widely used when filter cake with a high moisture level is acceptable. This technology normally produces solids within the range from 18.0% to 25.0% by weight. Also, belt presses are considered productive on high-volume waste streams, due to their continual operation, when low-quality filter cake in large volumes is acceptable.

In August 2019, MSE Hiller made an announcement about the introduction of two new mobile sludge dewatering equipment, which are capable of providing dewatering at the maximum capacity of 90 cubic meters per hour

Request a discount on the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/429

Emergen Research has segmented the global dewatering equipment market in terms of product type, technology, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Sludge Dewatering Equipment

Plastic Dewatering Equipment

Paper Dewatering Equipment

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Belt Presses

Centrifuges

Drying Beds

Filter Presses

Vacuum Filters

Sludge Lagoons

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Industrial

Refineries

Mining

Chemical

Petroleum

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Textile

Others

Municipal

Commercial

Residential

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/429

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Dewatering Equipment market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Dewatering Equipment market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Dewatering Equipment market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Dewatering Equipment Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

Click here to Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/429

Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs. Emergen Research also offers a country-wise customized report as per clients’ needs.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Activated Carbon Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/12/02/2138482/0/en/Activated-Carbon-Market-Size-Worth-USD-14-07-Billion-by-2027-Growing-at-a-CAGR-of-9-6-Emergen-Research.html

Sodium Dichromate Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/12/02/2138590/0/en/Sodium-Dichromate-Market-To-Be-Worth-USD-1-242-4-Million-by-2027-Emergen-Research.html

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market @ http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/12/15/2145667/0/en/Water-and-Wastewater-Treatment-Market-To-Be-Worth-USD-472-53-Billion-by-2027-Emergen-Research.html

Tungsten Carbide Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/12/15/2145714/0/en/Tungsten-Carbide-Market-Worth-USD-27-70-Billion-By-2027-Growing-at-a-CAGR-of-8-5-Emergen-Research.html

Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/fr/news-release/2020/12/17/2146732/0/en/Anti-Fingerprint-Coatings-Market-Size-Worth-USD-1-297-8-Million-by-2027-Emergen-Research.html

Dairy Enzymes Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/01/18/2160104/0/en/Dairy-Enzymes-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-999-8-Million-by-2027-Growing-at-a-CAGR-of-7-2-Emergen-Research.html

Magnesia Chrome Bricks Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/01/25/2163702/0/en/Magnesia-Chrome-Bricks-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-2-742-9-Million-by-2027-Rise-in-Infrastructure-Development-Activities-will-be-the-Key-Factor-Driving-the-Industry-Growth-States-Emer.html

Green Mining Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/01/25/2163742/0/en/Green-Mining-Market-to-Reach-Value-of-USD-15-90-Billion-By-2027-Increasing-Emphasis-on-Sustainable-Development-and-Rising-Adoption-of-Eco-Friendly-Mining-will-be-the-Key-Factor-Dri.html

Biological Wastewater Treatment Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/02/08/2171078/0/en/Biological-Wastewater-Treatment-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-12-48-Billion-by-2027-Scarcity-of-Water-in-Developing-Economies-and-Developments-in-Molecular-Biology-Techniques-are-Drivin.html

Cold Storage Construction Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/02/08/2171575/0/en/Cold-Storage-Construction-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-18-59-Billion-by-2027-Rapid-Growth-of-Online-Grocery-Sales-in-Developing-Economies-is-Driving-the-Industry-Growth-says-Emergen-Re.html

Membranes Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/02/09/2172575/0/en/Membranes-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-10-81-Billion-by-2027-Stringent-Government-Regulations-Regarding-Discharge-of-the-Industrial-Wastewater-and-Water-Treatment-Solutions-are-Driving.html

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.