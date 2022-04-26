Dewatering Equipment Market is Flourishing Worldwide | Corning Inc., Epistar Corp., Micron Technology
Market Size – USD 4,189.1 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.1%, Market Trends – Increasing global population
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a current analysis by Emergen Research, the global dewatering equipment market is projected to be valued at USD 5,786.1 Million by 2027. Dewatering equipment are witnessing high demand, due to strict legislative policies for wastewater disposal and treatment. Over the last decade, there had been rapid urbanization at a large scale throughout the world. Dewatering is considered as the most appropriate method to cater to the demand for residential wastewater treatment and recovery in urban areas. Challenges associated with urbanization such as deteriorating water quality, increasing water stress, and insufficient sanitation can be overcome by using dewatering equipment to decrease the amount of sludge in wastewater treatment plants. Communities as well as industrial plants can reuse the treated water free of harmful chemicals and contaminants.
The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global dewatering equipment market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.
Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:
HUBER SE, Suez, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha Ltd., ANDRITZ AG, GEA Group, Alfa Laval AB, Gruppo Pieralisi, Veolia Environnement SA, and Hitachi Zosen Corporation
Key Highlights of Report
Sludge dewatering is used to reduce the volume of waste and achieve effective disposal. Sludge dewatering carried out by using dewatering equipment substantially decreases the volume and weight of sludge before disposal.
A dewatering box fitted with a steel hardtop provides a total watertight storage alternative that assures no liquid is lost by spillage/evaporation. This kind of dewatering equipment is extensively used in the pipeline industry for the transportation of sludge comprising chemical contaminants.
The belt press technology is widely used when filter cake with a high moisture level is acceptable. This technology normally produces solids within the range from 18.0% to 25.0% by weight. Also, belt presses are considered productive on high-volume waste streams, due to their continual operation, when low-quality filter cake in large volumes is acceptable.
In August 2019, MSE Hiller made an announcement about the introduction of two new mobile sludge dewatering equipment, which are capable of providing dewatering at the maximum capacity of 90 cubic meters per hour
Emergen Research has segmented the global dewatering equipment market in terms of product type, technology, application, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Sludge Dewatering Equipment
Plastic Dewatering Equipment
Paper Dewatering Equipment
Others
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Belt Presses
Centrifuges
Drying Beds
Filter Presses
Vacuum Filters
Sludge Lagoons
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Industrial
Refineries
Mining
Chemical
Petroleum
Pharmaceutical
Food & Beverage
Textile
Others
Municipal
Commercial
Residential
Regional Segmentation;
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Dewatering Equipment market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Dewatering Equipment market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Dewatering Equipment market.
Key Benefits of the Report:
Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics
Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis
In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Dewatering Equipment Market
Critical assessment of the key market segments
Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities
Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling
Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market
Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs. Emergen Research also offers a country-wise customized report as per clients’ needs.
