Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market By Application & Key Companies - Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2021-2028

Increased usage in display backlighting applications and in automotive sector to replace conventional headlights are some key factors driving CSP LED market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market size is expected to reach USD 3,994.9 Million in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 18.0% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for chip scale package LED from automotive sector to replace conventional technology headlights, rise in low thermal resistance, increased package density, and uniform current spreading for low droop are features that are driving adoption and fueling market revenue growth.

Rising demand for chip scale package LEDs in residential and commercial sectors is also driving market revenue growth. High luminescence provided by chip scale package LED is resulting in increasing deployment by construction companies. These products are also used across hospitals and banks, which has created fresh opportunities for players in the market. Absence of alternative for LEDs is another factor driving growth of the market.

Some Key Highlights

In November 2020, Harvatek Corporation launched a new LED product in chip scale package. The LED has low power dissipation and high brightness and as there are no wire bonding, processing time is also reduced. The product has several unique features such as flip chip technology, which means the chips in LED have low thermal resistance.

High power segment accounted for a significantly larger revenue share in 2020 due to increase in demand for chip scale package LED in road lighting, high area lighting, and architectural lights. High powered LEDs are very efficient and used mainly for outdoor and industrial lighting.

CSP LEDs are increasingly being used in automotive headlamps which require beam shape control and high intensity. Latest development in matrix headlights include chip scale package LEDs, which improve matrix resolution, improve driver vision, and enhance Advanced Front Light Systems (AFLS) along with cameras. Chip scale package LEDs are qualified to meet cooling process requirement, and as it does not have wire connection, LEDs are not damaged by vibration and offer longer service life.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

LG Innotek, Lumileds, Seoul Semiconductor, Samsung Electronics, Cree, Nichia, Osram Opto Semiconductors, Genesis Photonics, Epistar, and Lextar Electronics.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Chip Scale Package LED market on the basis of power, application, end-use, and region:

Power Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Low Power

Mid Power

High Power

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

General Lighting

Backlighting Unit (BLU)

Flash Lighting

Automotive Lighting

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Major Regions Covered in the Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

