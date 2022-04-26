Electrochemical Glass Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 6.58 Billion by 2028 at 12.3% CAGR Growth

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 2.58 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.3%, Market Trends – Rising demand for more sustainable products

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global electrochemical glass market size is expected to reach USD 6.58 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 12.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growth of the global electrochemical glass market is driven by rising demand for tinted doors, windows, and mirrors, increasing demand from various end-use industries such as automotive, construction, marine, and aerospace, and rapid urbanization and infrastructure development in various developing countries across the globe. Mobile phone manufacturers are developing smartphone displays with electrochemical glass to offer more innovative and advanced features in devices they offer in order to stay ahead in a highly competitive market. Vivo, in September 2020, developed a phone that has color-changing rear glass and OnePlus employed the same concept in its smartphone to obscure its rear camera from view when not in use. Such innovations are expected to result in an increasing number of tech-savvy consumers opting for such devices in the market owing to rising disposable income and need to stay ahead of peers in terms of owning more advanced devices and technologies.

The report maps major geographical regions and their placement in the global economy. It predicts the growth of electrochemical glass in the upcoming years. The research segments the market based on product type, applications and end-use. It profiles the key players of the business and discusses investments, business ventures, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations along with the technological developments in the industry. The report gives a competitive analysis by evaluating the market position of the companies. It also examines the upcoming and niche areas in the business. The researcher aims to provide insights into the trends observed in the industry and the sectors that exhibit the most growth prospects.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Electrochemical glasses are being used in goggles and sunglasses to switch to different shades of darkness and respond to ambient light in a few seconds. The color of these shades vary and are designed to have high customer appeal. The sunglasses function indoors as well, are lightweight, are ideal for hikes in the woods during a sunny day and for construction workers working against a skyline of high-glare building facades.

Transportation segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 as a number of automotive manufacturers are incorporating electrochemical glass in windows for antiglare property and dynamic light adjustment. The glass also reduces heat generation and provides privacy vehicle occupants. Electrochemical glasses can be used in sunroofs, windows, skylights, rearview mirrors, doors, and windshields, among others.

In May 2021, Halio, Inc. selected Clark Pacific as its California-preferred prefabrication provider. Clark is a provider of prefabricated systems which are transforming construction and building design and offers fully integrated prefabricated building envelope system with benefits of energy savings and design flexibility of electrochemical glass.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Dupont De Nemours Inc., AGC Inc., Gentex Corporation, SAGE Electrochromics, Guardian Industries, ChromoGenics AB, Econtrol-Glas GmbH & Co, Ravenbrick LLC, View Inc., and Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

Emergen Research has segmented the global electrochemical glass market on the basis of material, technology, product, end-use, and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Transition Metal Oxide (TMO)

Nanocrystal

Polymer

Viologen

Reflective Hydride

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Passive Glasses

Low E-Glasses

Active Glasses

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Mirrors

Windows

Displays

Doors

Sunglasses

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Residential

Transportation

Aerospace

Marine

Automotive

Others

Commercial

Corporate

Educational Buildings

Healthcare and Lab Facilities

Others

Others

Regional Analysis of the Electrochemical Glass Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a complete understanding of the Electrochemical Glass market in key regions with respect to regional production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand dynamics, trends, growth prospects, and the presence of prominent players in each region. Each of the mentioned regions is analyzed based on the comprehensive market data obtained from the major countries of each region to impart a clear understanding of the market.

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Electrochemical Glass market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Electrochemical Glass market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Electrochemical Glass market.

Key Coverage of the Electrochemical Glass Market:

Insightful information regarding the global Electrochemical Glass market

Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Electrochemical Glass market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations

Thank you for reading our report. To request a customization or for further inquiries, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored meet to your needs.

