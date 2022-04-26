European Mobile Protective Cases Market - Technology & Vendor Assessment (Vendor Summary Profiles, Strategies, Capabilities & Product Mapping & Regional Economic Analysis) by MDC Research

European mobile protective cases market was valued US$ 6,794.08 Mn in 2021. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2030

/EIN News/ -- Pune, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The European mobile protective cases market is driven by the increasing adoption of mobile phones and rising user concerns to protect expensive mobiles from damages. Wide range of products availability in terms of variety & cost have also contributed to the extensive growth of the mobile protective cases market in the European region. In Europe, customers prefer sleeker, slimmer and better looking cases as compared to conventional bulkier phone cases.

European Mobile Protective Cases Market by Country

The European mobile protective cases market is segmented into Iberia, France, Germany, Italy and Rest of Europe (RoE). Germany dominated the European mobile cases market, followed by France and Iberia. Germany will continue to dominate the European mobile cases market during the forecast period. Germany has the highest penetration of the smartphones in Europe coupled with increasing customer base for premium smartphones. Rising adoption of premium smartphones and high penetration of the conventional smartphones have been pivotal in contributing to the growth of mobile phone protective cases market in this region. Iberia’s mobile cases market is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Iberia constitutes of Spain and Portugal, both these countries have a large customer base of smartphones with high adoption rate of smartphones. The high adoption of smartphones is due to growing internet connectivity & online users, economic progression, and demography. All these factors are expected to present the region with a favorable growth opportunity in the coming years.





Vendor Assessment

Vendor assessment includes a deep analysis of how vendors are addressing the demand in the European Mobile Protective Cases Market. The MDC Competetive Scape model was used to assess qualitative and quantitative insights in this assessment. MDC's Competitive Scape is a structured method for identifying key players and outlining their strengths, relevant characteristics, and outreach strategy. MDC's Competitive Scape allows organizations to analyze the environmental factors that influence their business, set goals, and identify new marketing strategies. MDC Research analysts conduct a thorough investigation of vendors' solutions, services, programs, marketing, organization size, geographic focus, type of organization and strategies.

Technology Assessment

Technology dramatically impacts business productivity, growth and efficiency.Technologies can help companies develop competitive advantages, but choosing them can be one of the most demanding decisions for businesses. Technology assessment helps organizations to understand their current situation with respect to technology and offer a roadmap where they might want to go and scale their business. A well-defined process to assess and select technology solutions can help organizations reduce risk, achieve objectives, identify the problem, and solve it in the right way. Technology assessment can help businesses identify which technologies to invest in, meet industry standards, compete against competitors.



Business Ecosystem Analysis

Advancements in technology and digitalization have changed the way companies do business; the concept of a business ecosystem helps businesses understand how to thrive in this changing environment. Business ecosystems provide organizations with opportunities to integrate technology in their daily business operations and improve research and business competency. The business ecosystem includes a network of interlinked companies that compete and cooperate to increase sales, improve profitability, and succeed in their markets. An ecosystem analysis is a business network analysis that includes the relationships amongst suppliers, distributors, and end-users in delivering a product or service.

Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW)

Report Coverage

European Mobile Protective Cases Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the European Mobile Protective Cases Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, European Mobile Protective Cases Market Sizing, Analysis Tables



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What is the potential of the European Mobile Protective Cases Market?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global European Mobile Protective Cases Market?

What are the top strategies that companies adopting in European Mobile Protective Cases Market?

What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in European Mobile Protective Cases Market?

Which region has the highest investments in European Mobile Protective Cases Market?

What are the latest research and activities in European Mobile Protective Cases Market?

Who are the prominent players in European Mobile Protective Cases Market?

