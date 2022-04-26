Feminine Hygiene Products Market Size, Product Trends, Key Companies, Revenue Share Analysis, 2022–2028

Feminine Hygiene Products

The rising demand for organic and biodegradable raw material-based products is a key factor driving the adoption of feminine hygiene products.

The global Feminine Hygiene Products Market size was USD 20.82 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 32.23 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing initiatives by governments and various organizations to accelerate awareness and eliminate taboos associated with menstruation are key factors driving market revenue growth.

Mensuration is still regarded as a taboo in developing countries such as China and India. To break the stigma and increase sales, businesses are conducting awareness campaigns. For example, P&G has been implementing the Parivartan program in Indian schools to teach young girls about menstruation and the significance of using sanitary products to preserve hygiene.

In developing countries, increased awareness and consumer education regarding alternative hygiene products such as panty liners and tampons have resulted in high demand for these products. Moreover, modernity in the retail model has boosted demand for tampons in these countries.

Some major companies profiled in the market report are Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Kao Corporation, Daio Paper Corporation, Unicharm Corporation, Ontex Group, Hengan International Group Company Limited, First Quality Enterprises, Inc., and Edgewell Personal Care.

The disposable segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global feminine hygiene products market in 2020. This segment includes feminine hygiene products such as tampons, sanitary napkins, and panty liners. Internal tampons, as well as full-sized sanitary napkins, are both used throughout menstruation, and panty shields, which is used to protect underwear from light menstrual flow, vaginal discharge, or spotting, while maintaining cleanliness, are among the products available.

The Sanitary napkins segment is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR in the global feminine hygiene products market over the forecast period. Sanitary napkins are more comfortable and convenient to use than tampons, and these come in a variety of sizes and absorbency levels. Sanitary napkins regulate the menstrual cycle, increase metabolism, and decrease pain, cramps, and odor during menstruation.

The hypermarket/supermarket segment is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Hypermarkets/supermarkets frequently provide discounts and other incentives to attract more customers and boost product sales. These serve as distribution hubs for parent companies, allowing these to provide a broad range of brands in one location.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global feminine hygiene products market based on nature, product type, distribution channel, and region:

Nature Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Disposable

• Reusable

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Sanitary Napkins

• Panty Liners

• Tampons

• Menstrual Cups

• Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Hypermarket/Supermarket

• Convenience Stores

• Pharmacies

• Online Retail Stores

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

