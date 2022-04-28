Supply Chain: Challenges, Impact, and Innovative Solutions From The Boardroom
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tampa Bay Chapter of the Private Directors Association (PDA), a national association dedicated to serving private company boards and directors with the mission of improving value, growth, and sustainability through private company board excellence, is pleased to present a discussion on “Supply Chain: Challenges, Impact, and Innovative Solutions.”
The supply chain issues impacting our country has affected virtually every business and consumer. From shortages at the grocery store, to the lack of new car inventory, the issue is a daily headline in the media. Other than the general term “Supply Chain Issues,” how much do we really know about how they start, why they impact daily life and most of all, how does such a complex issue get resolved? Join us for this special event with expert panelists who will offer a discussion of real-life challenges and innovative solutions.
In addition to this in-depth discussion, attendees will get an “insiders” glimpse of the remarkable and innovative Masonite Headquarters in historic Ybor City. The meeting will be held in the spacious ‘Living Room’ gathering area, where light refreshments will be served.
This discussion will be moderated by David Petrucci, Managing Director and Global Practice Leader of Supply Chain Operations at Protiviti and features Russ Tiejema, EVP & Chief Financial Officer at Masonite International Corporation along with David Alexander, Founder and CEO of Baysource Global.
The event will be held at Masonite International Corporation Headquarters in Tampa, Florida. We welcome PDA Members and non-members to join us for this event on May 18th, 2022. More information and registration information can be found at: https://bit.ly/3sZ9Yql.
ABOUT THE PRIVATE DIRECTORS ASSOCIATION
The Private Directors Association (PDA) is the only national association dedicated exclusively to improving private companies' value, growth, and sustainability through governance that adds value. PDA engages with more than three thousand members over chapters across the United States to promote the mission of enhancing corporate value through high-performing boards. To learn more visit www.PrivateDirectors.org. For more information regarding this event or engaging with the Tampa Bay Chapter of the Private Directors Association email us at: pdatbinfo@gmail.com
Joy Randels
