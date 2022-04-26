ITFirms Lists Best Game App Development Companies in 2022

With streaming and gaming becoming mainstream, tech firms are gradually gobbling up gaming studios. ITFirms reports top game app development companies!

UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As competitors battle each other in exclusivity, size, and financial potential, consolidation plays a big role in every industry. Marketers are adopting an organic mobile gaming strategy to capture gamers' waning attention. Working with popular mobile game publishers on novel executions like advergaming and product placement, let’s marketing leaders stay ahead without over-relying on in-game videos and image-based ads.

Online Video Gaming Statistics

The Mobile Games segment is projected to reach the US $124.90 billion in 2022 (CAGR 2022 - 2026 = 8.74%), resulting in a projected market volume of US $174.60 billion by 2026. The user penetration in mobile gaming is 25.4% in 2022, amounting to hitting 29.3% = 2309.4 million users by 2026. The average revenue per user (ARPU) in the mobile games segment is projected to amount to US$64.66 in 2022. (Statista)

Gaming Mobile App Development Trends 2022

Mobile games infamously credit microtransactions in video games and Gaming App Development Companies loop in multiple gaming trends in 2022 like (1) Triple-A Gaming, (2) XR Equals AR + VR, (3) Craze for Mobile Gaming, (4) Cloud Gaming / GaaS, (5) 5G to Make eSports GamesBetter, (6) Gaming-As-An-Art, (7) Live Streaming Gaming Content, (8) Cloud Gaming Services, (9) Next-Gen Consoles, (10) Remakes And Reboots, (11) Roblox

Source of Revenue in Mobile Gaming

Considering all this and more, the gaming industry has three main revenue sources - hardware (consoles, processors, screen), software (games), and in-game purchases (live services). Therefore, pay-to-win mechanics do not matter much as microtransactions are here to stay. Also, video games have been doing what metaverse has been strategizing. Big games like GTA 5, which are hugely popular in the online gaming community, serve as a metaverse platform for the buyer, an extension of the real world.

Metaverse and NFTs in Online Gaming

Bigger companies buy smaller ones, spending billions of dollars to mark their existence in the industry. Chinese gaming giant acquired Supercell, a gaming publisher. Microsoft bought Activision, Sony acquired Bungie - this clarifies that gaming pockets a lot of money, and industry-wide consolidation makes sense with avenues like metaverse and NFTs.

ITFirms Lists Best Game App Development Companies 2022

Online gaming studios provide ample opportunities for the creation and sharing of content for a tech company, social interaction, and digital commerce. ITFirms selected top gaming app development companies that have increased their spending in metaverse technology and gaming platforms with rapid growth in cloud gaming, the popularity of subscription-based games, and mobile gaming developers contributing immensely to the global market.

