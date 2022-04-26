Morocco Records 17 New COVID-19 Cases over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, April 26 - Morocco recorded 17 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the ministry of Health and Social Protection said Monday, adding that 47 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,803,390 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,281,418, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 6,238,744 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rose to 1,164,717, while recoveries increased to 1,148,272, i.e. a recovery rate of 98.6%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (08), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (03), Eastern region (03) Souss-Massa (02) and Meknes-Fez (01).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they rose to 16,066 (fatality rate of 1.4%), with a new case recorded in the last 24 hours in the Marrakech-Safi region.

The number of active cases stands at 379, while three severe cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 13 cases.

MAP 25 avril 2022