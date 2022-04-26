3D Modeling Technologies In The Metal Mining Support Activities Market Result In A Promising Growth Rate Of 12%

Metal Mining Support Activities Global Market Report 2022-Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Metal Mining Support Activities Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mining support companies are increasingly opting for 3D modeling technologies which reduce costs of discovery, improves prospecting, facilitates focused exploration and boosts the metal mining support activities global market growth. A geological 3D modeling tool provides computerized illustrations of earth crust based on geological and geophysical observations made on earth surface and earth crust. It also provides detailed mapping and visualization of structural data of prospective mining zones and supports companies in resource estimation of mines, thus aiding the stakeholders to better interpret the data. This technology enhances discovery efficiency and improves exploration success rate. For instance, BRGM, a leading geological exploration based in France, carried out 3D geological modeling at Gardanne coal basin.

The global metal mining support activities market size is expected to grow from $143.32 billion in 2021 to $161.12 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The global metal mining support activities market share is expected to grow to $256.89 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.4%.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global metal mining support activities market in 2021. South America was the second largest region in the global metal mining support activity market. The regions covered in the global metal mining support activities market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major players covered in the global metal mining support activities industry are The Metallurgical Corp of China, Hochtief AG, NRW Holdings Limited, The Weir Group plc, Major Drilling Group International Inc, Aveng Limited, Boart Longyear Ltd., and Foraco International SA.

TBRC’s global metal mining support activities market report is segmented by type into metal mining drilling services, metal mining exploration services, metal mining draining services, others, by process into underground, opencast, by service provider type into independent contractors, companies.

Metal Mining Support Activities Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Metal Mining Drilling Services, Metal Mining Exploration Services, Metal Mining Draining Services, Other Metal Mining Support Activities), By Process (Underground, Opencast), By Service Provider Type (Independent Contractors, Companies)

