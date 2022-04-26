Alcoholics Anonymous Program Adapted for General Life Improvement
Freddie van Rensburg shares "Life Anon: A 12-step guide to life" to help readers live betterJOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Freddie van Rensburg draws from his experiences as a counselor and recovery coach, as well as his own personal life journey, including his battle with addiction and his triumphant recovery, to create a program readers can use to not only address their inner demons but also improve other aspects of their lives. With "Life Anon" he adapts the spiritual program of Alcoholics Anonymous for a wider variety of uses, that anyone can apply for self-improvement purposes.
The premise of "Life Anon" is that when faced by the vagaries of life people tend to react in ways that do not serve them well and may be counterproductive, even harmful to themselves and others. With his book, van Rensburg conveys to them a 12 step journey that shows how reactions can cause hurt and how to cultivate responses that are appropriate and productive. He utilizes his professional expertise as well as his own personal experiences struggling with and recovering from drug, alcohol and sex addition through the 12-step recovery modality. This proven process serves as the basis for "Life Anon," which contains the tools he gained through that journey. These are what helped him learn not just to live life but embrace it and enjoy it in its fullness. He realized that the principles behind the process were applicable not only for overcoming hardships and addictions but also for everyday living.
"We learn how our reactions are invariably learnt ways to handle situations we found difficult to deal with, but that we can unlearn these behaviors by investigating our pasts and unlearning the reactions to life that don’t serve us." Van Rensburg says. After van Rensburg overcame addiction, he became a qualified counselor and now helps others as a Specialist Wellness Counsellor, Addiction Counsellor and Recovery Coach with his own practice. “I see the twelve steps as one of the greatest gifts ever given to humanity. I am eternally grateful for the new life it has given me. I want everyone to experience its wonders. By changing the way we react to life, we can make the world a wonderful place.”
About the Author
Freddie van Rensburg is from Johannesburg, South Africa. He has a bachelor's degree in Social Sciences, majoring in Psychology and Sociology, as well as an Honour's Degree in Sociology, specialising in Family Sociology, Group Dynamics and Industrial Sociology. He obtained his counselling qualification through the University of South Africa (Unisa). He works as a Specialist Wellness Counsellor, Addiction Counsellor and Recovery Coach at Cape Town, South Africa.
