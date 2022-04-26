Synthetic Rubber Market to Worth USD 41.73 Billion by 2029 | Synthetic Rubber Industry CAGR of 4.9% by (2022-2029)

Companies covered in Synthetic Rubber Market Are Indian Synthetic Rubber Private Limited (India) Apcotex Industries Limited (India) Reliance Industries Limited. (India) Trinseo (U.S.) LANXESS (Germany) Sinopec (China) Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company (U.S.) Kumho Petrochemical (South Korea) TSRC Corporation (Taiwan) Nizhnekamskneftekhim (Russia) JSR Corporation (Japan) and many more

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The synthetic rubber market size was pegged at USD 28.89 billion in 2021. The market is anticipated to rise from USD 29.86 billion in 2022 to USD 41.73 billion by 2029 at a 4.9% CAGR during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ has elucidated these insights in its latest research report, titled, “Synthetic Rubber Market, 2022-2029.”

According to the study, artificial elastomer has gained an uptick following the need for high tensile strength, recyclability and resistance to abrasion and swelling. Growing investments in research & development activities and demand from construction, aerospace, and construction sectors will augur well for the business outlook. Industry players expect the ensuing period to provide promising growth opportunities with rising demand from the end-users.

Major Players Profiled in the Synthetic Rubber Market Report:

Indian Synthetic Rubber Private Limited (India)

Apcotex Industries Limited (India)

Reliance Industries Limited. (India)

Trinseo (U.S.)

LANXESS (Germany)

Sinopec (China)

Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company (U.S.)

Kumho Petrochemical (South Korea)

TSRC Corporation (Taiwan)

Nizhnekamskneftekhim (Russia)

JSR Corporation (Japan)

COVID-19 Impact

Manufacturing Plant Shutdown Challenged Stakeholders to Expand their Footfall

A notable dip in the aviation sector and automotive industry did not bode well for leading companies gearing to expand their portfolios. The potential closure of manufacturing plants and postponement of projects challenged leading companies. Supply chain disruptions across the end-use sectors sent shock waves in the global landscape. That said, robust government policies could encourage major players to boost their portfolios. Economic revival and rise in automotive production could reshape the industry dynamics.

Segments

In terms of type, the synthetic rubber market is segmented into nitrile rubber, styrene butadiene rubber, butyl rubber, polybutadiene rubber, and others.

Based on application, the market is segregated into non-tire automotive, tire, footwear, industrial rubber goods, and others.

With respect to geography, the market is fragmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 4.9% 2029 Value Projection USD 41.73 Billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 29.86 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 245 Segments covered By Type, By Application Growth Drivers Notable Trends from Automotive Sector to Propel Industry Bullish Demand for Styrene-Butadiene Rubber to Augment the Market in Asia Pacific COVID-19 Pandemic to Impact Market Adversely Attribute to Halt of Manufacturing Processes Pitfalls & Challenges Expensive Nature of Metal Fabrication Operations to Impede Market Growth

Report Coverage

The report offers a comprehensive perspective of the market size, share, volume, and revenue. It has also delved into SWOT analysis and Porters’ Five Force Analysis. The report has been prepared through qualitative and quantitative analysis to bolster the strategic approach. The primary interviews validate assumptions, findings and the prevailing business scenarios. The report also includes secondary resources, such as annual reports, press releases, white papers and journals.

Drivers and Restraints

Notable Trends from Automotive Sector to Propel Industry Outlook

The synthetic rubber market share will witness an upward trajectory on the back of surging demand for anti-slip properties across tire applications, including door & window profiles, flooring, O-rings & gaskets, hoses and belts. The automotive sector is likely to exhibit traction for synthetic rubber following the need for abrasion and temperature resistance. It is worth noting that artificial rubber has gained an uptick owing to its suitability for applications in environments exposed to high temperatures, greases, chemicals and oxidizing compounds.

However, potential health issues, including shortness of breath, asthma and stroke, could challenge industry players vying to boost their portfolios.

Regional Insights

Bullish Demand for Styrene-Butadiene Rubber to Augment the Market in Asia Pacific

Well-established players and new entrants are expected to explore opportunities across China, Australia, and India with the rising popularity of nitrile rubber and styrene-butadiene rubber. The rising infrastructural projects and the expansion of the footwear sector will augur well for the regional outlook. The Asia Pacific synthetic rubber market growth will be pronounced due to higher production of various grades of non-automotive products and tires.

The Europe synthetic rubber market outlook will be robust on the heels of rising footfall of nitrile rubber across industrial goods applications. Besides, strong footfall of hoses, belts and tires across Germany, the U.K., France and Italy will fare well for regional growth. Additionally, artificial rubber has gained considerable prominence across footwear and non-tire automotive applications.

Industry participants expect North America to provide promising growth opportunities following the penetration of electrical & electronic and tire across the U.S. and Canada. Advancements in the tire and the growth of industrial rubber goods will foster regional growth. It is worth noting that the aerospace and construction sectors will be the major recipients of the manmade rubber.

Competitive Landscape



Stakeholders Invest in Organic and Inorganic Strategies to Expand Footfall

Major players are poised to infuse funds into mergers & acquisitions, technological advancements, product rollouts, and R&D activities. Besides, investments in innovations and product offerings will gain prominence to expand their geographical footprint.

Key Industry Development

April 2020 - SIBUR’s Krasnoyarsk started its commercial manufacturing of synthetic nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) latex with an annual capacity of 3.5 KT. The aim of the project is to develop a feedstock base for import substitution of diagnostic exam gloves through the localization of manufacturing in Russia. Hence, this development will help the company to set the stage for the development of the latex manufacturing industry.

