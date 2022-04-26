Space Tourism Market - Technology & Vendor Assessment (Vendor Summary Profiles, Strategies, Capabilities & Product Mapping & Regional Economic Analysis) by MDC Research

The global space tourism market is projected to reach USD 2511.2 million by 2030 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2022–2030.

Space tourism is a type of space travel that allows individuals to visit outer space for the purpose of recreation or leisure. Suborbital flights, orbital trips, and missions to distant planets are all examples of space tourism. Previously, space flight was only available to government agencies. The dynamics of the aerospace sector have changed as a result of the emergence of private space enterprises. Exciting advancements in the aerospace sector have made it possible to travel to the far reaches of the universe. The number of enterprises joining the space tourism sector has risen dramatically, perhaps in response to the rising public interest in space exploration.

Increasing interest in space tourism

Space tourism has been a hot topic in the space industry and among people who desire to fly to space for the past several years. Although the idea of bringing space tourism to the general public may seem far-fetched, several firms are working on spaceships and high-altitude aircraft to make it a reality. Reusable spacecraft, including suborbital and orbital vehicles, are the focus of the space industry. By allowing organizations to reuse equipment for multiple missions, the reusable systems will lower expenses and eliminate the demand for new equipment. These achievements indicate that the space tourism market has a lot of room for future growth.

Until recently, space transportation has mostly focused on transferring cargo to the International Space Station (ISS) and providing launch services; however, this is changing as space transportation companies begin to consider planetary exploration and space tourism. As more investors develop new launch sites and people visit space, the space tourism sector will continue to grow in the coming years. In July 2021, Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin completed successful spaceflights, making space tourism available to the general public.



BLUE ORIGIN (US)

The Boeing Company (US)

Virgin Galactic, LLC. (US)

SpaceX (US)

Zero Gravity Corporation (US)

Zero 2 Infinity SL (Spain)

Orbspace (US)

Space Adventures, Inc. (US)

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (US)

Space Perspective (US)

Vendor assessment includes a deep analysis of how vendors are addressing the demand in the Space Tourism Market. The MDC Competetive Scape model was used to assess qualitative and quantitative insights in this assessment. MDC's Competitive Scape is a structured method for identifying key players and outlining their strengths, relevant characteristics, and outreach strategy. MDC's Competitive Scape allows organizations to analyze the environmental factors that influence their business, set goals, and identify new marketing strategies. MDC Research analysts conduct a thorough investigation of vendors' solutions, services, programs, marketing, organization size, geographic focus, type of organization and strategies.

Technology dramatically impacts business productivity, growth and efficiency. Technologies can help companies develop competitive advantages, but choosing them can be one of the most demanding decisions for businesses. Technology assessment helps organizations to understand their current situation with respect to technology and offer a roadmap where they might want to go and scale their business. A well-defined process to assess and select technology solutions can help organizations reduce risk, achieve objectives, identify the problem, and solve it in the right way. Technology assessment can help businesses identify which technologies to invest in, meet industry standards, compete against competitors.



Advancements in technology and digitalization have changed the way companies do business; the concept of a business ecosystem helps businesses understand how to thrive in this changing environment. Business ecosystems provide organizations with opportunities to integrate technology in their daily business operations and improve research and business competency. The business ecosystem includes a network of interlinked companies that compete and cooperate to increase sales, improve profitability, and succeed in their markets. An ecosystem analysis is a business network analysis that includes the relationships amongst suppliers, distributors, and end-users in delivering a product or service.

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW)

Space Tourism Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the Space Tourism Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, Space Tourism Market Sizing, Analysis Tables



What is the potential of the Space Tourism Market?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global Space Tourism Market?

What are the top strategies that companies adopting in Space Tourism Market?

What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in Space Tourism Market?

Which region has the highest investments in Space Tourism Market?

What are the latest research and activities in Space Tourism Market?

Who are the prominent players in Space Tourism Market?

