European IAQ market heats up as ANZEVE appointed European Representative for Phenomenal Aire™
TPI, producer of the best-in-class Phenomenal Aire™ IAQ product line, names ANZEVE as exclusive representative for Europe.
Our extensive research uncovered Phenomenal Aire™ as a proven best-in-class IAQ solution that brings new demonstrable value to our European partners and customers.””MADRID, SPAIN, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With its Phenomenal Aire™ product established as a market leading Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) solution across North America, TPI has begun to roll out its international strategy.
— Antonio Zerolo, Managing Director at ANZEVE
A cornerstone of this strategy is the appointment of ANZEVE as exclusive representative for the European region. Headquartered in Madrid, ANZEVE has a proven capability for introducing new engineering technology to European customer markets.
Commenting on this capability, ANZEVE’s Managing Director Antonio Zerolo said “Over the past two decades we have developed a methodology for matching internationally sourced technology with European customers wanting to improve their cost reduction, productivity, quality, health and safety. Our extensive research uncovered Phenomenal Aire™ as a proven best-in-class IAQ solution that brings new demonstrable value to our European partners and customers.”
According to Alan Rosenberg, CEO at TPI “ANZEVE is of strategic importance to TPI. Our production, service and marketing teams are carefully aligned with ANZEVE and our respective management teams work closely together. Recognizing Antonio and his team’s talent in successfully bringing technological innovation to Europe, I predict strong customer adoption of Phenomenal Aire™ across the region over the next few years.”
Using a partner focused go-to-market approach, ANZEVE is currently building a European network of distribution, contractor and IAQ consulting partners. The number of partners appointed by ANZEVE will be restricted to minimize competitive conflict between partners.
About TPI
Founded in 2012, TPI has become a market leader in the provision of IAQ solutions within HVAC systems that can be fitted both within new HVAC systems or retrofitted into existing systems.
Its Phenomenal Aire™ products produce ions to clean indoor air. The ions are generated by Needlepoint Clusters™ and released into the HVAC airstream. As the ions come in contact with particles they become bonded together. This process is known as agglomeration. The process occurs repeatedly. Particulates join to become clusters of particulates. Each time a particulate joins a cluster, the cluster grows making it easier to capture and filter from the air. The Phenomenal Aire™ range cleans air without creating harmful levels of ozone or other byproducts.
About ANZEVE
With customers across several sectors including construction, mining and engineering, ANZEVE has a proven methodology for researching, validating and selecting products that help our customers differentiate the service they deliver to their customers.
Today, as it was back in 2000, the company maintains a strong client-for-life ethos. This means that although we are product specialists, the way that we interact with our customers is highly consultative in nature. Because of this we always gain a deep understanding of our customer’s needs and requirements. This ability to diagnose, understand and fix the problem efficiently fosters long term customer relationships.
