Submit Release
News Search

There were 773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,577 in the last 365 days.

Eye Makeup Market Trends 2022 | Growth, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global eye makeup market reached a value of US$ 15.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 21.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Eye makeup includes products that are applied to enhance the appearance of eyes. These products primarily comprise of eyeshadow, eyeliner, kohl, and mascara, which are made using colorants, emulsifiers, thickeners, moisturizers, preservatives, fragrances, etc. Eye makeup products are available in a wide variety of colors, ranging from subtle to bold shades, with long-lasting formulations. Furthermore, the rising consumer demand for waterproof and mineral-based products has led to the emergence of numerous innovative products.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/eye-makeup-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The rising consumer income levels, along with growing consciousness on physical appearances, are primarily driving the market growth. In line with this, the wide availability of eye makeup products across e-commerce channels providing diverse product offerings, hassle-free shopping experience, numerous discounts, etc., is also propelling the product demand. Additionally, the expanding retail sector pertaining to beauty and personal care products is further augmenting the global market for eye makeup products. Besides this, the emergence of numerous innovative products, such as organic, halal-certified, and vegan eye makeup products, will continue to drive the market growth in the coming years.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3coNaV4

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Amway Corp (KLSE: AMWAY)
Avon Products Inc.
Chanel S.A.
Colorbar Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd.
Lakmé Cosmetics (Hindustan Unilever),
L’Oréal S.A. (EPA: OR)
LVMH (EPA: MC)
Oriflame Cosmetics
Revlon Inc.(NYSE: REV)
Shiseido Company Limited (TYO: 4911)
Estée Lauder Inc.(NYSE: EL)
Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG)

The report has segmented the market on the basis of mechanism, operation, discharge pressure, end- use industry and geography.

Breakup by Product Type:

Mascara
Eye Shadow
Eye Liner
Eye Pencil
Eyebrow Gel
Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
Specialty Stores
Convenience Stores
Online Stores
Others

Breakup by Pricing:

Low to Medium Price
Premium Price

Breakup by Source:

Chemical
Natural
Organic
Halal
Other

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Report by IMARC Group:

Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market

Cosmetic Preservatives Market

Children’s Wear Market Report 2021-26: http://bit.ly/3asdpte

Hiking Gear and Equipment Market Report 2021-26: https://bit.ly/3cYK39U

Sleep Mask Market Report 2021-26: https://bit.ly/3hff2Bs

Functional Apparel Market Report 2021-26: https://bit.ly/3mFxqEy

Smart Textiles Market Report 2021-26: https://bit.ly/2yjEqSf

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here

You just read:

Eye Makeup Market Trends 2022 | Growth, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2027

Distribution channels: Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.