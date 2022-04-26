Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Outlook 2022-2027
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Licensed Sports Merchandise Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The global licensed sports merchandise market reached a value of US$ 29.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 39.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9% during 2022-2027.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Licensed sports merchandise refers to numerous products sponsored by a sports team or sportsperson using the copyrighted name, logo, or trademark. It helps reduce infringements on the brands of individual players and teams by protecting their unique ideas from duplication. It includes a collection of sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories available in diverse sizes, designs, and colors for different age groups.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/licensed-sports-merchandise-market/requestsample
Market Trends
The increasing number of sports enthusiasts, rising launch of regional and international sports leagues, and growing fan participation are among the key factors driving the market. In addition, the introduction of lightweight, breathable, and waterproof sports accessories and apparel via online retail channels is creating a favorable outlook for the market around the world. Moreover, the wide availability of jerseys, t-shirts, socks, tracksuits, lowers, and activewear, with printed logos of sports teams is gaining immense traction among individuals who prefer fashionable gym wear or casuals.
Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/2RE9ToI
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
adidas AG
Columbia Sportswear
Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc.
Fanatics Inc.
G-III Apparel Group Ltd.
Hanesbrands Inc.
Nike Inc.
Prada, Puma SE
Sports Direct International Plc
Under Armour Inc.
VF Corporation
The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, price range, end-user and geography
Breakup by Product Type:
Apparel and Footwear
Accessories and Gifts
Toys and Games
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Online Store
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Departmental Stores
Specialty Stores
Others
Breakup by Price Range:
Premium
Economic
Breakup by End-User:
Men
Women
Children
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Report by IMARC Group:
Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Report: https://bit.ly/3elkuhl
Children’s Wear Market Report 2021-26: http://bit.ly/3asdpte
Hiking Gear and Equipment Market Report 2021-26: https://bit.ly/3cYK39U
Sleep Mask Market Report 2021-26: https://bit.ly/3hff2Bs
Functional Apparel Market Report 2021-26: https://bit.ly/3mFxqEy
Smart Textiles Market Report 2021-26: https://bit.ly/2yjEqSf
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here