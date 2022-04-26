Mövenpick Hotel Stuttgart Airport: Successfully Navigating Challenging Times
Mövenpick Hotel Stuttgart Airport has managed to maintain its Gold status through successful Green Globe recertification.
We are very proud about our Green Globe re-certification. The whole team of the Mövenpick Hotel Stuttgart Airport contributes to the constant development of social and sustainable measures.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the last two years of the global pandemic, Green Globe members have been tested with keeping their businesses open, their staff employed and operating to the highest standards of sustainability.
— Cluster General Manager, Thomas M. Fischer
Going beyond these challenges, Mövenpick Hotel Stuttgart Airport has managed to maintain its Gold status through successful Green Globe recertification. At the same time, it has also made great contributions to those who have found themselves in serious need due to natural disaster.
Cluster General Manager, Thomas M. Fischer says, “We are very proud about our Green Globe re-certification in 2022. The whole team of the Mövenpick Hotel Stuttgart Airport contributes to the constant development and improvement of social and sustainable measures.
“A very good example for our social team-engagement is the common effort during the flood catastrophe in Bad Neuenahr, Germany. In February 2021, the team collected clothing and food for those affected by the flood. Since a lot of donations were collected, we rented a van and brought the donation to Bad Neuenahr ourselves. Additionally, we collected 45 kilograms of clothing for the German Red Cross as part of the annual Mövenpick A Kilo of Kindness campaign. A great initiative in these challenging times!” added GM Fischer.
Mövenpick Hotel Stuttgart Airport is well versed in exceeding expectations and provides more than convenient airport lodgings. The Hotel is well known for blending Swiss and Swabian hospitality, with guests welcomed by regional design elements, which are also found in the guest rooms.
The hotel uses 100% green electricity. In the public area there are 90% LED lights and there is an ongoing replacement program with energy-saving light bulbs in the guest rooms. All windows in guests' rooms, conference rooms and back offices have protective films applied, reducing energy consumption by up to 30%. New technologies are constantly being installed such as more efficient water savers in shower heads and water taps to reduce the water consumption.
Natural materials, modern luxury and clear lines paired with simple elegance characterize the interior design of the Mövenpick Hotel Stuttgart Airport. The refined combination of hand-brushed walnut wood, the finest porcelain from Rome, black slate, mosaic tiles, crystals and fresh colors combine to create a magnificent feel-good atmosphere.
