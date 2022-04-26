Malware Analysis Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth and Analysis 2021-26

Malware Analysis Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Malware Analysis Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global malware analysis market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 26% during 2021-2026.

Malware analysis refers to the process of detecting, examining, and mitigating potential threats posed by viruses and cyberattacks. It involves manual code reversing, interactive behavior, static properties, and fully automated analysis. Malware analysis generates actionable information that helps organizations combat next-generation attacks and prevents additional compromise. Italso aids in assessing security threats, identifying sources of attack, uncovering hidden indicators of compromise (IOCs), and improving the efficiency of alerts and notifications.

Market Trends:

The increasing instances of cyberattacks due to rapid industrial digitization and automation of business operations are majorly driving the global malware analysis market growth. In line with this, the introduction of the bring-your-own-devices (BYOD) working model in the corporate sector is further facilitating the widespread adoption of malware analysis. Moreover, the healthcare industry is predominantly employing these services to maintain electronic health records (EHR) and ensure smooth delivery of system-generated documents, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Broadcom Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

FireEye Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Kaspersky Lab

McAfee LLC

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Qualys Inc.

Sophos Ltd. (Thoma Bravo)

Trend Micro Incorporated.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.

Breakup by Component:

Solution

Services

Breakup by Deployment Model:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

Aerospace and Defense

BFSI

Public Sector

Retail

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

