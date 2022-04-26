NFINITY Launches Official YouTube Channel

The channel was created in collaboration with the renowned content creation company, Metalabs.

BELGIUM, April 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- NFINITY , the mastermind behind The Eternals NFT Project, is today announcing the release of its official YouTube channel.NFINITY is a company specializing in virtual content, ready-to-wear products, and features a registered clothing brand. The company uses NFTs to create a unique ‘virtual garment’ that owners can receive in real life, simply through owning one of its featured NFTs. Each piece created by NFINITY is completely unique, exclusive, and comes with a luxury package.Very recently, NFINITY launched its very first YouTube channel, in collaboration with their friends and colleagues at Metalabs, a content creation studio in the Sandbox. The NFINITY YouTube channel will be an online community in which the company will create and share promotional videos for its video games, including the launch of a new map, new accessories, and animations for The Eternals NFT project. Videos posted to the channel are created by Metalabs, and community members are already giving lots of praise for the videos they are posting.“We are very lucky to work with Metalabs - they are definitely a team that knows what they are doing, and they do a great job assuring us quality content for video games,” says Diego, one of NFINITY’s co-founders. “We are also very happy with our community, which has been giving us real support about the project. They are eager to play our video game, and they let us know every day! It's amazing how happy we are with the community we've created.”“It's a real pleasure to get up every morning and work for what you really love to do and with a team that is really enthusiastic about creating video games,” states Richard, the project's second co-founder. “Every day we have new ideas and that's the fun part. As soon as we have an idea we can develop it - the world of video games is limitless!”To view the NFINITY YouTube channel, please visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBwiy3Oi7I6Y0efwFsccszw About NFINITYNFINITY was developed by the company’s two co-founders, Diego Di Tomasso (Founder, Community Manager) and Richard Hamade (Founder, Marketing Officer). The company has the ambition to become the first to be recognized as the Battle Royale of the metaverse and hopes to be as successful as Fortnite.In the future, NFINITY has planned to collaborate with the Tommy Hilfiger brand for the creation of clothes for its next collection.