Face Masks Optional on DC Circulator and DC Streetcar

German Vigil (DDOT) – (202) 306-1668, [email protected]

Mariam Nabizad (DDOT) – (202) 359-2678, [email protected]  

(Washington, DC) — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced today that DC Streetcar and DC Circulator will make face masks optional for its customers, effective immediately. This change comes as a result of the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) suspending enforcement in light of a federal judge's ruling. DDOT implements masking policies based on federal guidance.

For the most up-to-date information, please sign up to receive service alerts on  dccirculator.com and dcstreetcar.com.

The District Department of Transportation's mission is to equitably deliver a safe, sustainable, and reliable multimodal transportation network for all residents and visitors of the District of Columbia.  

