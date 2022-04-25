Inspirational Speaker Founds an Independent School District

Forge Independent Schools Logo Distric Founder and Superintendent Renea L Moss.

Award-winning speaker “Mama Moss” is on a mission to revolutionize education with the launch of Forge Independent Schools

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renea L Moss – the award-winning and internationally recognized educator, author, and inspirational speaker committed to delivering holistic, child-focused education – is proud to announce the launch of Forge Independent Schools (FIS), the first independent private school district of its kind to be founded by an African-American woman.

Moss, affectionately known as “Mama Moss”, sees the current US education system as irreconcilably broken and believes that a total overhaul is needed to make much-needed improvements. “The pandemic highlighted numerous issues with how education is (or isn’t) being delivered. There was a prime opportunity to fix it but the effort required was too much so we were left with only minor “bandages” and repairs. I am setting out to repair the foundation.” Moss, the Superintendent, explains the mission behind FIS.

FIS is set apart by its values, created around an individualized education that serves the needs of each unique child and adapts to support their development. The district is currently made up of two schools in the Miami area (Fortlo Academy and AMC Academy) and it accepts McKay, Triple AAA, and StepUP scholarships, as well as offering its own.

Two more education centers are in the pipeline for FIS. The first opening, planned for the Fall of 2023, will be Forge Academy in Broward County, FL. The academy will serve aspiring athletes and artists, supporting its students to thrive both academically and in their chosen fields. In 2024, FIS is excited to open its first international school - the Kujenga International Academy in Uganda.

