The Auto Champ Gives Customers That New Car Feeling

The Auto Champ logo The Dog Car Seat Cover in use

The new online store offers a range of durable and high-quality products for car comfort and maintenance

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Auto Champ – the e-commerce company aiming to improve the experience of every automobile owner in the United States – is proud to announce the launch of its online store, offering everything from phone holders to external mirrors with fast US shipping and customer-oriented service.

“From day one our team has been bringing together the finest materials and stunning design to create something very special for you, and we will continue to do so. All our products are developed with a complete dedication to quality, durability, and functionality.” Eric Brown, the CEO, explains the core principles that drive The Auto Champ.

“I imagine it would be hard for a car owner, or even an occasional passenger, to visit our site and not come across something that catches their interest or would improve their journey a little bit,” Brown speaks to the breadth of the products on the site, all available for tracked four-day delivery within the United States.

His current personal favorite item is the Dog Car Seat Cover, a water-proof fabric hammock that converts the back of your car into a palace for your pup and protects the interior from whatever they are bringing in from the great outdoors.

Shoppers can expect to find everything but the vehicle when browsing The Auto Champ’s extensive product range. Here are some of the categories currently available to explore:

- Air Fresheners: stay playful with novelty air fresheners and diffusers. Whether you’re feeling glitter or skulls, let the accessory tell your passengers a bit more about who you are and keep your vehicle smelling amazing (especially if you’ve been using the dog seat cover recently).



- Car Electronics: it can be truly soul-sucking to arrive at your destination with 13% battery on your mobile device. Stay powered with indestructible car-charging ports and cables.



- Car Safety: avoid being caught out by an unexpected scenario and prepare your vehicle with the right equipment. The Auto Champ offers additional mirrors, lights, and even an emergency sleeping bag in case you have an unexpected roadside sleepover.



- Car Wash & Maintenance: retain the new-car sparkle and maintain your vehicle's windscreen and leather seats. With cleaning products to reach all the little nooks and crannies, there really isn’t an excuse for a dirty car anymore. Also, compact cordless vacuums really do change the game.



- Driving Comfort: keep your personal items accessible and organized with a selection of hooks and seat organizers.

The Auto Champ team wants to build long-term relationships with their customers and they welcome suggestions on new products and services from their shoppers.

To explore the best-selling accessories on The Auto Champ’s online store, click here.