Joseph Olzacki helps ensure the future of Holocaust studies, and education for the next generation

Age-appropriate courses about the Holocaust are essential, and Joseph Olzacki has helped ensure a new generation of Connecticut students learn the truth.EAST HAMPTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As World War II and the Holocaust move further into history, there is always a danger of both Holocaust and genocide studies falling to the wayside in most school systems. Through the efforts of educators like Dr. Joseph Olzacki, new state laws and statutes are ensuring these topics remain in the curriculum for new generations of students.
Joseph Olzacki's work in Holocaust and genocide studies
Helping to generate momentum for and pass new laws related to genocide studies is only the latest effort for Joseph Olzacki after several major achievements in this area of academia.
In 2010 and 2012, the Identity Project served as a notable expansion of genocide studies into communities of color in the northeast. Students were able to not only learn about the past but apply the lessons learned to current events. Over a seven-year span, 500 students participate in the program and experienced a culminating trip to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington D.C.
Following the creation of the Identity Project, Joseph Olzacki received numerous awards for his efforts, including the 2012 University of Hartford Humanitarian of the Year Award, the 2010 Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow, and the 2010 Connecticut Movers and Shakers.
By encouraging laws regarding Holocaust and genocide education, the pathway for more groundbreaking scholarship in the study area is established.
Shifts in education
For students of past generations, the connection to World War II and the Holocaust was more present, and education could occur in the home, in the community, and at school.
Survivors were friends, neighbors, aunts, uncles, parents, and grandparents, and news stories and scholarship surrounding the Holocaust and contemporary political regimes practicing genocide were prominently featured in mainstream news, periodicals, and other publications.
As other types of information dominate mass media today and access to direct accounts of the Holocaust dwindles, new strategies are necessary to ensure the past is remembered. Mandatory education legislation helps establish a future where the hard lessons and cruelty of the past are examined in an effort to prevent future atrocities.
Joseph Olzacki and numerous other partners with Voice of Hope, a Connecticut nonprofit comprised of Holocaust survivors and descendants, used all methods accessible, including emails, telephone calls, and demonstrations, to convey to legislators why the lessons of the Holocaust and genocide remain pertinent, perhaps more now than ever.
With a firm commitment to education in place, the attention of educators like Olzacki must now turn to how to present the lessons of the Holocaust at various points in primary and secondary education.
