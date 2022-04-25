DNR seeks applicants for $125,000 in shooting range grants (published April 25, 2022)

The steady increase in the popularity of shooting sports has created capacity issues at some shooting ranges in Minnesota. In an attempt to address this, the Minnesota Legislature has funded a grants program to provide people with more and better places to safely shoot. For the current round of funding under this program, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is offering $125,00 in grants.

The application period is open-ended and the grant money is available July 1 on a first-come, first-served basis. The grants, which require a 1:1 match, are available to work on five-stand, pistol, rifle, skeet or trap ranges. Grantees must allow members of the public to shoot at reasonable times and for reasonable fees. Grants from $2,500 to $25,000 are available.

“One of the best parts of shooting sports is they’re available to people of all ages and abilities,” said Chuck Niska, shooting range coordinator. “Shooting is a fun and safe way to get outside and develop deeper connections with the outdoors.”

In the current application period, the DNR will focus on providing funds for new range development to new grantees from outstate areas.