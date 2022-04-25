Colorado Advanced Orthopedics Is Conducting a Tour of Western Slope Physical Therapy Clinics

Colorado Advanced Orthopedics - Meeker, CO Pioneers Medical Center - Meeker, Colorado

The Meeker-based orthopedics facility is building relationships with local clinics to improve their ability to coordinate quality patient care.

MEEKER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colorado Advanced Orthopedics (CAO), a division of Pioneers Medical Center in Meeker, Colorado, is conducting a tour of local Western Slope physical therapy clinics on April 29th. These visits will allow the CAO team to get to know many of the physical therapists in the area on a more intimate level. By building stronger relationships with other care providers in the region, CAO hopes to improve collaboration between their doctors and the physical therapists assisting their patients with rehab after surgery.

“We’re excited to meet the physical therapists who work with our patients face to face,” said Dr. Kevin Borchard, board-certified, fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon at Colorado Advanced Orthopedics. “We view the relationship between orthopedic surgeons and physical therapists as a true partnership. By coordinating our care, we can more effectively deliver exceptional outcomes which help our patients get back to living the life they love.”

Colorado Advanced Orthopedics provides robust orthopedic and sports medicine services to individuals along the Western Slope. All of their surgeons have undergone extensive Fellowship training and have distinguished themselves as leaders in their area of specialization. For this reason, individuals all along with the Western Slope travel to Meeker each year for important orthopedic and sports medicine procedures, including complex knee and hip replacement, knee and hip revisions, shoulder replacement, and spine surgery procedures.

Dr. Kevin Borchard and Dr. Justin Grant, along with other members of their team, will be conducting these visits for CAO. The two doctors will provide an overview of the patient outcome data associated with CAO surgeons so that the physical therapists in attendance will gain a deeper understanding of the quality of care provided at Colorado Advanced Orthopedics. The doctors will also listen carefully to the physical therapy teams to better understand their needs and will outline a plan to continue communication between CAO and these PT clinics moving forward.

About Colorado Advanced Orthopedics

Colorado Advanced Orthopedics, Sports Medicine & Spine is located in Meeker, which is located in the White River Valley of Northwest Colorado. Their team of Fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeons perform procedures with the same clinical techniques, superb implant quality, high quality of surgical efficiency, and surgeon academic training and background you would find in the largest of metropolitan hospitals. Colorado Advanced Orthopedics’ team is committed to delivering exceptional levels of care that enable patients to celebrate and enjoy life to its fullest.

Website: https://coloradoadvancedorthopedics.com

