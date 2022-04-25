USA Fibroid Centers Joins National Infertility Awareness Week to Help Those Who Struggle with Fibroids and Infertility

USA Fibroid Centers is a national network of outpatient medical centers specializing in the non-surgical treatment of uterine fibroids. Six video shorts on Infertility and Fibroids can be watched at http://ow.ly/jBeS50IQnfS

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Fibroid Centers joins the annual movement, National Infertility Awareness Week (NIAW), which aims to assist anyone trying to conceive. In recognition of this year’s NIAW, April 24 through April 20, USA Fibroid Centers is promoting awareness about infertility, fibroids, and UFE treatment to help the infertility community understand how these benign uterine tumors can affect infertility and cause extreme discomfort, and bleeding.

Approximately ten percent of infertile women have fibroids, a disease that affects an estimated 26 million American women between the ages of 15 and 50. Fibroids may cause infertility by obstructing the fallopian tubes and shape of the uterus.[1]

“Our mission is to help women make informed decisions about their health care and fibroid treatment options,” said Yan Katsnelson, M.D. Founder and CEO of USA Fibroid Centers.

Many women have never heard of fibroid disease until they become symptomatic or are trying to conceive. “Office-based minimally invasive treatments like Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE) need to be part of the discussion women have with their doctors, especially for those who hope to start a family or do not wish to undergo a myomectomy or hysterectomy,” he said.

Throughout NIAW, USA Fibroid Centers and its network of outpatient clinics will be spearheading National Infertility Week Awareness activities and information. In addition to offering the 5-Day NIAW Challenge, USA Fibroid Centers is releasing six exclusive YouTube video shorts about fibroids and infertility. A full video, “The Personal Impact of Fibroids and Infertility on Black Women,” is slated to be released on April 30.

Women can also take a Fibroid Symptom Checker quiz that may help them identify their risk of fibroids. More information on fibroids, infertility and trying to conceive can be found in the USA Fibroid Centers fibroids and pregnancy guide. The quiz can be found at https://bit.ly/38lVqsE.

Infertility and Fibroid Facts

· Fibroids can disrupt implantation and embryo growth leading to infertility or pregnancy complications.[2]

· Fibroid tumors can lead to infertility by changing the shape of the cervix, allowing less sperm to enter, blocking fallopian tubes, impacting the size of the uterine cavity lining, and reducing blood flow to the uterine cavity.[3]

· According to the National Library of Medicine, fibroids may contribute to miscarriage, cesarean section, premature labor, malpresentation of the fetus, and postpartum hemorrhage. Fibroids increase pregnancy loss. The risk of pregnancy loss correlates with fibroid location. Multiple fibroids may further increase the miscarriage rate. (Fibroids and Infertility, Elizabeth Pritts, William Parker, David Olive, 2008)

· Fibroids have been associated with malpresentation of the fetus. [4]

“Infertility impacts one in eight couples in the United States, and fibroids can play a significant role,” said Katsnelson. “If you are experiencing fertility issues, it’s important to be screened for fibroids and recognize the common symptoms so you and your doctor can decide on the best treatment plan.”



About USA Fibroid Centers

USA Fibroid Centers’ mission is to provide personalized, non-surgical treatment for fibroids using an advanced procedure called Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE) that preserves a woman’s uterus. USA Fibroid Centers strive to raise awareness of UFE as a treatment option and encourage more conversation about fibroids. For more information, visit www.usafibroidcenters.com.

