National College Resources Foundation Honors first Black NFL Player Kenny Washington at Annual HBCU Football Combine
HBCU Coaches looking for talent offering scholarships on siteDIAMOND BAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After almost 200 years HBCUs are at the forefront of the news. In educational recruitment, attainment, and matriculation, the light is shining on HBCUs. National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), home of the Black College Expo™, is shedding light again on HBCUs with an annual HBCU Football Combine. NCRF is hosting over 25 HBCU coaches by providing a FREE recruitment opportunity for student athletes to connect with HBCUs. This annual event will also highlight the legacy of Kenny Washington, the first Black NFL player, who also played at UCLA, alongside the famous Jackie Robinson. This year’s Super Bowl LVI paid tribute to the late Kenny Washington in grand style with the Washington Family front and center. Washington’s family will also be on hand at the combine to present the Kenny Washington MVP of the 2022 HBCU Football Combine.
“We are so excited to continue the legacy of Kenny Washington through our annual event. It gives us great pride to salute one of America’s finest while offering scholarship opportunities to student athletes for them to continue their dream of playing in college, says Founder Dr. Theresa Price.
Over 115 athletic scholarship offers were offered at the last combine in 2019. Due to COVID 19, the combine has been postponed for the last two years. The event will host over 500 athletes looking to show their talent in front of coaches. Confirmed coaches are Hue Jackson, former coach of the NFL Raiders and Browns, now the head coach at Grambling, along with coaches from Deion Jackson’s team at Jackson State, along with other great programs like Howard, Morehouse, even NFL greats like Super Bowl Champion Vernon Dean, who now coaches at Virginia State University.
The HBCU Football Combine will be on site at Lynwood High School, 4050 E. Imperial Highway, Lynwood, California on April 30th and May 1st, registration is at 7:30 a.m.
For over 23 years, NCRF has produced Black College Expos around the country, and five years ago added Sports Showcases which are FREE to student athletes. NCRF also has a FREE recruitment software program to help student athletes get connected to HBCUs. Just like the Black College Expo™ student athletes are told to bring their transcripts to get athletic scholarship offers on site. NCRF has assisted over 900 student athletes with over 50 million in athletic scholarships.
For more information contact National College Resources Foundation at (877)427-4100 or email sap@ncroundation.org
Joan Scott
National College Resources Foundation
+1 210-834-9964
joan@ncrfoundation.org
