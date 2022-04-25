Submit Release
News Search

There were 727 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,451 in the last 365 days.

DNR seeks applicants for $125,000 in shooting range grants

The steady increase in the popularity of shooting sports has created capacity issues at some shooting ranges in Minnesota. In an attempt to address this, the Minnesota Legislature has funded a grants program to provide people with more and better places to safely shoot. For the current round of funding under this program, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is offering $125,00 in grants.

The application period is open-ended and the grant money is available July 1 on a first-come, first-served basis. The grants, which require a 1:1 match, are available to work on five-stand, pistol, rifle, skeet or trap ranges. Grantees must allow members of the public to shoot at reasonable times and for reasonable fees. Grants from $2,500 to $25,000 are available.

“One of the best parts of shooting sports is they’re available to people of all ages and abilities,” said Chuck Niska, shooting range coordinator. “Shooting is a fun and safe way to get outside and develop deeper connections with the outdoors.”

In the current application period, the DNR will focus on providing funds for new range development to new grantees from outstate areas. 

You just read:

DNR seeks applicants for $125,000 in shooting range grants

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.