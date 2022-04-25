TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, April 25 - The following is a clinical update as at 4pm on 24th April, 2022. The population is reminded to rely solely on information from official sources, such as the Ministry of Health.
You just read:
Trinidad and Tobago COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) Update #1069
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.