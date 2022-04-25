Submit Release
Minister Young meets with Newly Appointed Japanese Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, April 25 - Minister of Energy and Energy Industries and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, The Honourable Stuart R. Young, MP along with Permanent Secretary (Ag.), Sandra Fraser, received an introductory courtesy call from His Excellency Yutaka Matsubara, Ambassador of Japan and Mr. Nobuaki Hanawa, First Secretary, at the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries, International Waterfront Complex Head-Office, today, Wednesday 20th April, 2022.

Minister Young welcomed His Excellency Matsubara as the newly appointed Ambassador of Japan to Trinidad and Tobago since February 2022, after the retirement of His Excellency Tatsuo Hirayama. Discussions were held relevant to business activities of Japanese companies as they continue to increase in the field of energy with Minister Young complimenting the Japanese on their very ambitious but successful steps toward carbon neutrality.

His Excellency Matsubara thanked Minister Young for building a good relationship with Japan first as Minister of National Security and then as Energy Minister. Minister Young reiterated that Japan’s relationship with T&T is an important one and that there is need to find the means to strengthen this during the Ambassador’s tenure.

 

