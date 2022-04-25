TCPD advances digital planning permission for Arima, Sangre Grande and other regions in East Trinidad

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, April 25 - April 11, 2022 will be the start date for the Town and Country Planning Division’s (TCPD) offer of Planning Permission Applications online via the DevelopTT e-Service in its East Regional Office (ERO).

This e-Service will now allow applicants from regions served by the ERO to submit either an Outline or Planning Permission Application digitally for the planning regions T3 and T4. These two regions comprise the following areas: (T3) Brasso Seco Village, Arima, La Horquetta, Talparo and (T4) Toco, Valencia, Sangre Grande, Quaico Tamana, and Caiqual.

The ERO receives an average of 1,600 to 1,700 applications annually and the introduction of planning permission via DevelopTT is intended to make the submission process more efficient for users of the system from the public.

Planning and Development Minister Pennelope Beckles congratulates the TCPD and states that this important occasion fully supports this Government’s digitisation thrust as well as continuous commitment to performance regarding improving the ease of doing business. “As Minister of Planning and Development with responsibility for spatial development, I would like to add that DevelopTT also facilitates best practice in terms of land use and development in Trinidad and Tobago.” The Minister also adds that the Ministry of Planning and Development, through the TCPD will continue to improve the construction permitting process.

Not included at this time is the T2 planning region: Santa Cruz, Tunapuna. Arouca, El Socorro and St Helena, which will be online subsequently. For the T3 and T4 regions applicants will now be able to submit an approved Planning Permission Application, which will be forwarded to the Municipal Corporation to request a Building Permit after which a Completion Certificate will be issued. From April 11, whole process will be conducted seamlessly through the DevelopTT digital platform.

The DevelopTT system is also meant to allow more efficient and transparent processing and reduce the dependency on paper based submissions. The system allows applicants to submit and track their applications, while assisting other government agencies that are part of the system to process submissions digitally. The decision letters, certificates and stamped plans are also available in soft copy via DevelopTT, reducing the need to physically visit an agency.

Town and Country Planning Division’s North & South Regional Offices have been rolled out online from 2020 for Planning Permission Applications, therefore in keeping with the implementation plan for DevelopTT. The East Regional Office will now be joining them online for this eService. After months of successful live runs of two e-Services, Stamp Duty Correspondence and Status of Land Correspondence the Develop TT platform is ready to receive Planning Permission inclusive of Outline Applications.

To support the applicants that fall within the newly digital Regional Office’s areas, support can be received via email at support@developtt.gov.tt and a Live-Chat on the DevelopTT site. These support channels are manned Monday-Friday 8am-4pm by TCPD’s DevelopTT Team. These channels are also available to applicants and the public who have made submissions previously via DevelopTT.

Digital Planning Permission Applications continue to be accepted at the North and South Regional Offices. Upcoming additional services such as Car Rental Correspondence and Advertisement Applications are expected to be available digitally by mid-2022.