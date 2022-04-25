Extension for Compliance

Submit Release
TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, April 25 - The Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs wishes to advise the public that Legal Notices have been published facilitating an extension of time from May 2nd, 2022 to August 2 nd, 2022 in order to allow citizens to comply with legal requirements for effecting certain payments/action/licences/registrations to be completed for the following:

Legal Notice No. 85– the Bills of Sales Act, Chap 82:32 – to extend the time for registering Bills of Sales for chattels (goods and property).

Legal Notice No. 86 - the Cinematograph Act, Chap 20:10 – to extend the time to acquire theatre and exhibitor licences.

Legal Notices Nos. 87 and 88 - the Companies Act, Chap 81:01 – to extend the time in which penalties would be waived for late filing and to extend the time for registration of charges.

Legal Notice No. 89 - the Licensing of Dealers (Precious Metals and Stones) Act, Chap 84:06 – to extend the time to acquire licences for precious metals and stones.

Legal Notice No. 90 - the Moneylenders Act, Chap. 84:04 – to extend the time for moneylenders to acquire licences from the Board of Inland Revenue.

Legal Notice No. 91 - the Non-Profit Organisations Act, No. 7 of 2019 – to extend the time for persons to register Non-Profit Organisations and to extend the time for filing of Risk Assessment Questionnaires.

Legal Notice No. 92 – the Old Metal and Marine Stores Act, Chap 84:07 – to extend the time for persons to acquire licences to deal in old metals and marine stores.

Legal Notice No. 93 - the Pawnbrokers Act, Chap 84:05 – to extend the time for pawnbrokers to acquire licences from the Board of Inland Revenue.

Legal Notice No. 94- the Registration of Clubs Act, Chap 21:01 – to extend the time for the registration of clubs (Members and Proprietary).

Legal Notice No. 95- the Theatres and Dance Halls Act, Chap 21:03 – to extend the time to acquire a licence for theatres and dance halls. 

