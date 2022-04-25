Upcoming job fairs and hiring events offer opportunity for jobseeker-employer connections

Montpelier, Vt. – Whether looking for a job or considering a career change, Vermonters will have no shortage of opportunities in the coming weeks. In coordination with key local partners, six job fairs and hiring events will be held with the support of the Vermont Department of Labor.

“Our local Workforce Development teams have been planning with regional organizations and partners to coordinate these important hiring events”, said Commissioner Michael Harrington. “We are excited to be getting back out into the community, helping jobseekers find opportunities make connections with all the great employers in Vermont.”

Upcoming job fair events organized by or in partnership with the Department of Labor include:

Vermont’s Largest Career and Job Fair (with Associated General Contractors of Vermont) Date: Tuesday, April 26 Location: Champlain Valley Exposition, 105 Pearl Street (Essex Junction) Time: 10am – 6pm https://agcvt.org

May Job Fest: Rutland (with Catamount Radio)

River Valley Employment Fair (with River Valley Workforce Innovation Board members)

Central Vermont Job Fair (with Central Vermont Economic Development Corporation)

All events above are free for jobseekers, and all are encouraged to attend. To pre-register, please click the links above, or contact your local Department of Labor Workforce Development team by calling 802-828-4394. Employers interested in participating in these and other recruitment and hiring events are also encouraged to contact the Department.

For additional information on general career services and resources may visit Labor.Vermont.gov/Jobs.