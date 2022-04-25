Submit Release
News Search

There were 657 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,377 in the last 365 days.

Upcoming job fairs and hiring events offer opportunity for jobseeker-employer connections

Montpelier, Vt. – Whether looking for a job or considering a career change, Vermonters will have no shortage of opportunities in the coming weeks. In coordination with key local partners, six job fairs and hiring events will be held with the support of the Vermont Department of Labor.

“Our local Workforce Development teams have been planning with regional organizations and partners to coordinate these important hiring events”, said Commissioner Michael Harrington. “We are excited to be getting back out into the community, helping jobseekers find opportunities make connections with all the great employers in Vermont.”

Upcoming job fair events organized by or in partnership with the Department of Labor include:

  • Vermont’s Largest Career and Job Fair (with Associated General Contractors of Vermont)

    • Date: Tuesday, April 26

    • Location: Champlain Valley Exposition, 105 Pearl Street (Essex Junction)
    • Time: 10am – 6pm
    • https://agcvt.org
  • May Job Fest: Rutland (with Catamount Radio)
  • River Valley Employment Fair (with River Valley Workforce Innovation Board members)
  • Central Vermont Job Fair (with Central Vermont Economic Development Corporation)

All events above are free for jobseekers, and all are encouraged to attend. To pre-register, please click the links above, or contact your local Department of Labor Workforce Development team by calling 802-828-4394. Employers interested in participating in these and other recruitment and hiring events are also encouraged to contact the Department.

For additional information on general career services and resources may visit Labor.Vermont.gov/Jobs.

You just read:

Upcoming job fairs and hiring events offer opportunity for jobseeker-employer connections

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.