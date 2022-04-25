Awards presented for outstanding source water protection efforts

Raleigh

Apr 25, 2022

The N.C. Source Water Collaborative, a statewide drinking water protection group, has announced the winners of an annual awards program recognizing individuals and organizations that protect sources of public drinking water.

The awards were announced during the Water Resources Research Institute’s annual conference, held last month. Any individual, group, organization, or agency that engages in activities to protect drinking water at its source is eligible for an award.

Source water protection awards were presented in the following categories:

Surface Water Implementation Award:

Haywood Waterways Association, Inc. and Haywood County Environmental Health Department for their Haywood County Septic System Repair Program project

Groundwater Implementation and Education Award:

The Town of Black Mountain for their Wellhead Protection Plan project

The Department of Environmental Quality provides leadership for the N.C. Source Water Collaborative, which is a partnership of volunteers from non-profit organizations, universities, state, local and federal agencies, professional associations, and regional councils of government. The group develops and supports strategies that preserve the lakes, streams, rivers, and aquifers used for drinking water, as well as the land that protects and recharges these sources of water.

To learn more about the Source Water Collaborative, visit http://ncswc.org