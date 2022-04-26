Residents Medical Group Picks Up Honor from Silicon Review

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Residents Medical Group received great recognition to start 2022. The Silicon Review named they were named one of the 30 most innovative brands for the year. The publication put together a list of firms and organizations in their profession every year doing the most. As one of the top tech and business publications currently, it's a huge honor for Residents Medical Group to make the list.

Everything started with Residents Medical Group when founder and chairman Dr. Michael Everest noticed a problem. As a doctor himself, he understood just how challenging the residency program process can be for medical graduates. After putting in years of work as students, landing the right residency program can dictate how an entire career plays out. Everest wanted to provide quality coaching and help transition from school to a practicing professional as smoothly as possible.

Students worldwide are looking for residency programs in the United States that fit perfectly for them—having an organization to turn to puts everyone on the same level based on merit. Students who work and prepare to land the right residency program will be rewarded. Having Residents Medical Group to rely on makes it that much easier to find a perfect fit.

Along with Dr. Michael Everest working hard to make Residents Medical Group a reality is his wife, Agata Everest. They both have humble beginnings that helped drive them to have success at an early age. They received help along the way from people who were very generous with their time. The company hopes to replicate that and give access to everyone who wants it.

Everest is very dedicated to Residents Medical Group, but he is also the founder of the Everest Foundation, and his wife, Agata Everest, is the chairwoman. This non-profit organization focuses on improving educational opportunities for medical students and supports the community at large with initiatives helping vulnerable populations. Combined with Residents Medical Group, it's clear that Everest wants to see young professionals reach their potential if they are willing to put in the work.

Preparation is a huge key to success in the medical profession, and not enough students have the resources to do that alone. With people like Everest helping make it a reality, there is an opportunity to have better medical professionals throughout the United States.

The entire list can be seen on thesiliconreview.com.

Dr. Michael Everest is a Southern California-based educator and doctor focusing on improving medical education. He currently runs Residents Medical Group. As a practicing doctor, Everest has spent time in the United Kingdom and the United States. He is a graduate of Liberty University in Virginia.