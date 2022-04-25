Medical Case Management Market Size Worth $5.22Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 3.5% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The medical case management market size is projected to reach $5.22 billion in 2028 from $4.10 billion in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021–2028.

The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Medical Case Management Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Mode of Service (Web-Based Case Management, Telephonic Case Management, Field Case Management, and Bilingual Case Management); Severity of Case (Catastrophic Cases, Chronic Pain, Independent Medical Examinations, Long-Term Disability, and Short-Term Disability); and End User (Hospitals and Home Care Settings)", the global medical case management market growth is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies in medical care management. However, ineffective collaborations, and security and privacy concerns hamper the market growth.





Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 4.10 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 5.22 Billion in 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 200 No. Tables 84 No. of Charts & Figures 78 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Mode of Service, Severity of Case, and End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Global Medical Case Management Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

EagleOne Case Management; EK Health Services Inc.; Genex Services, LLC; MMRO Inc.; TRIUNE Health Group; PayerFusion Holdings LLC; GMMI, Inc.; Sierra Nevada Administrators; AXIOM MEDICAL CONSULTING, LLC; and Medical Case Management Group are among the key companies operating in the medical case management market. These companies commonly adopt product launches and expansion strategies to expand their footprint worldwide. They also broaden their respective product portfolios to meet the growing demand. The medical case management market players offer innovative products to meet consistent and evolving customer demands worldwide, which also permits them to maintain their brand name globally.





A few of the recent developments in the medical case management market are as follows:

In October 2021, Genex, Mitchell, and Coventry announced the creation of their new parent brand, Enlyte. The three businesses have been moving toward unification since the merger of Mitchell and Genex in 2018, followed by the acquisition of Coventry in 2020. The Enlyte brand is expected to increase their product and geographic reach in the coming years.

In February 2021, Genex Services initiated its disaster preparedness plan to ensure coverage for the injured workers and customers. Through its case management platform, Unity, Genex is equipped to handle unexpected situations at a moment's notice, providing the right case manager at the right time.

Medical case management is a combined process of assessing, recommending, planning, coordinating, and implementing various medical services through case managers or patient advocates to promote as well as ensure quality and cost-effective outcomes along with the best possible treatment and rehabilitation. The medical case management services are delivered through web-based, telephonic, and person-to-person modes at hospitals as well as in home care settings. Cases covered under these services can range from catastrophic to short-term disabilities and independent medical examinations. Companies involved in the medical case management market generally establish collaborations and partnerships with hospitals, specialty clinics, and other healthcare facilities on one end and with employers, organizations, events, and individuals on the other to create a chain of services that can be provided to the latter. The medical case management market report aims to develop an understanding about the global market scope and trends that are expected to drive the medical case management market in the coming years.





Based on the mode of service, the medical case management market is segmented into web-based case management, telephonic case management, field case management, and bilingual case management. The telephonic case management segment held the most significant market share in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Modern tools and technologies are used to execute high-performance computing and handle high data volumes. Technology has a notable impact on most operational and administrative areas. AI is now top-of-mind for healthcare decision-makers, governments, investors, and innovators, especially in the European Union. Governments of countries such as Finland, Germany, the UK, Israel, China, and the US are focusing on utilizing AI capabilities in healthcare, and they are investing heavily in AI-related research. The private sector continues to play a significant role as venture capital (VC) funding for the Top 50 firms in healthcare-related AI reached US$ 8.5 billion, and big tech firms, startups, pharmaceutical, and medical-devices firms, and health insurers are engaging with the nascent AI healthcare ecosystem. Geographically, the dynamics of AI growth are shifting. The US still has the maximum number of firms with the highest VC funding in healthcare AI, and the most completed AI-related healthcare research studies and trials are undergoing in the country. However, the fastest growth of AI in healthcare is observed in Asia, especially in China, where leading domestic conglomerates and tech players provide consumer-focused healthcare AI offerings. These offerings may generate huge volumes of data, and machine learning systems can examine how decisions were made. They can bring proficiency in making highly complex decisions and provide better suggestions to handle situations efficiently. As the effectiveness of case management becomes an essential aspect of customer satisfaction, the need for a specialized solution is higher than ever. Companies have recognized the impact of automation and the need to adopt effective, customizable, and easy-to-use solutions. Hence, advancements in medical care management using AI are driving the medical case management market.





