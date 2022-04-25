United States Fleet Forces Command Band To Present Free Concert May 19 At Virginia War Memorial, Performance to Celebrate Inaugural Richmond Navy Week »

The United States Fleet Forces Command Band will present a free outdoor concert Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 6 p.m. EDT at the Virginia War Memorial in commemoration of the inaugural Navy Week in Richmond.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend this family-friendly event in the Memorial’s E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater.

Established in 1945 and known as “The Finest of the Fleet,” the Fleet Forces Command Band serves as the musical ambassador for the Commander of the U.S. Fleet Forces Command in Norfolk. It is comprised of forty-five Navy musicians under the direction of Lieutenant Gregory Fritz and performs in more than 400 engagements each year.

The Virginia War Memorial will be open extended hours on May 19 and free parking will be available. The Memorial is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond 23220. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org. For additional information about the U.S. Fleet Forces Command Band, go to https://www.usff.navy.mil/band/.

About the Virginia War Memorial

The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is and will always be the Commonwealth’s tribute to those who served and most especially, to those who died defending our freedoms.

The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military. It is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220 and is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free, except for select events. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org

About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.