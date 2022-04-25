Submit Release
Governor Abbott Statement On Death Of Texas National Guard Soldier

April 25, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement after the body of a previously missing Texas National Guard soldier was recovered. Last week, Specialist (SPC) Bishop E. Evans, assigned to Operation Lone Star, was reported missing along the Rio Grande River during a mission related incident in Eagle Pass.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the death of SPC Bishop E. Evans who was reported missing in Eagle Pass on Friday," said Governor Abbott. "Our National Guard soldiers risk their lives every day to serve and protect others and we are eternally grateful for the way SPC Evans heroically served his state and country. I thank the members of the Texas National Guard, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Border Patrol, and local law enforcement for working around the clock to locate this soldier. The Texas Military Department will continue to provide more updates to the public as they become available. I ask that Texans join Cecilia and me in praying for the family and friends of SPC Evans as they grieve this heartbreaking loss."

