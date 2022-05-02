Kin + Dignity Magazine Shines the Light on Self Care and the Mental Health Crisis in the Southern Black Community

Kin+Dignity Magazine Split Cover Jaquetta Bazier, Kin+Dignity Magazine

MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kin + Dignity, The Magazine for Black Lives in Southern Small Towns, is celebrating the release of its 3-way split May issue featuring articles written by experts on wealth, health, and business life. Visionary, Jaquetta Bazier, a native of Montgomery, by way of Waugh, Alabama, officially birthed Kin + Dignity Magazine on August 18, 2019. Since then, it has delivered historical non-fictional stories that give a peek into the lives of those residents in the small town South who have a darker hue. This new publication is no exception. The major headliners in this rendering focus on health and wealth of the Black South. May is known as Mental Health Awareness Month, and this year, the theme of MHA 2022 is “Back to Basics.” The goal is to provide foundational knowledge about mental health.

The world has been on an emotional rollercoaster ride during the past two years, brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Statistics show more people are experiencing stress because of the uncertainty of the times. In the Black community, especially in the South, a shadow of racism that is a tolerated part of their very existence compounds this. How to handle these emotional and psychological problems within the Black culture is a significant concern. According to a Harvard research study, “Statistics tell us that about 25% of African Americans seek mental health care, compared to 40% of whites.”

Kin + Dignity delves into everyday problems that plague the Black family with a fresh set of eyes. An example, the compelling article on “Health Inequities and the Importance of Self Care,” explores how it relates to the African American society. Self-care is insightfully defined in this piece as “loving yourself or taking the time to nurture yourself on a deeper spiritual, physical, and emotional level.” Those well-written words penned by, Karla Scipio, RN, BSN, MPH who hails from the Peach State of Georgia, minister to the reader and cause them to pause and reevaluate themselves. Many nuggets of wisdom, such as these, are throughout the May issue.

In this new publication of Kin + Dignity, patrons are bound to see something that will put them on the path to living healthier and wealthier in their personal life and become financially sound in their business ventures.

For more information, please go to: Website: www.kinanddignity.com