Maryland Emergency Education Relief Grant Program Notice of Funding Availability

April 25, 2022

Applications must be received no later than Friday, May 20, 2022.

The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) through the Office of Statewide Broadband (OSB) is administering funding for the Maryland Emergency Education Relief Grant Program (MEER).

The MEER grant program is designed to provide relief to K-12 students and related school staff to close the gap for students who lack necessary internet access or the devices they need to connect to classrooms. Eligible applicants are Schools, Libraries, and Anchor Institutions. Given their purpose, the grant opportunity will help communities close existing gaps and lay the groundwork for improved broadband access, adoption, and utilization.

The program provides grants of between $50,000 and $350,000 for up to 100% of the eligible program costs. Funding will be provided for qualifying expenses and projects completed between September 1, 2021 and September 15, 2022.

$14 million is available for this program. The funding source for the program is the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund. The fund and all federal rules required of the funding apply to the program.

For more information, visit the website or contact dhcd.communitysafety@maryland.gov