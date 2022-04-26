Children Are People Celebrates Anniversaries for Two Beloved Staff Members
CAP's executive director and director of operations are celebrating their 15th and 9th anniversaries, respectively.
Over the years, CAP has become an astonishing network of people with one solitary goal: to serve these students.”GALLATIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children Are People, Inc. (CAP), a nonprofit organization inspiring character development, academic achievement and community involvement in at-risk youth, is proud to recognize the anniversaries of two of its beloved staff members.
— Angela Taylor, Director of Operations at CAP
Susan Superczynski (affectionately known as “Ms. Super”), executive director at CAP, and Angela Taylor, CAP’s director of operations, are celebrating their 15th and 9th anniversaries with the organization, respectively.
Ms. Super joined CAP in 2007 as the part-time assistant to founder and executive director, Fred Bailey. She founded the CAP Angels program in 2009 and has previously served as director of operations. In addition, she co-chairs the organization’s fundraisers and writes grants.
Taylor began her journey with CAP in 2013 as a volunteer reading tutor. In 2015, Taylor was hired as an executive assistant and later became CAP’s program manager. As the director of operations, Taylor oversees CAP’s student programs and works closely with volunteers and staff on a variety of projects.
During their tenure, Ms. Super and Taylor have helped guide hundreds of students toward high school and college graduation, while helping CAP grow from a small nonprofit to an influential organization that has had a profound impact on the community for 20 years.
“Our fundraisers have gone from small dinner parties in churches to major galas with almost 400 attendees. We get help from businesses like Newton Nissan who sponsors two 25-passenger buses for us,” said Ms. Super. “We now have a staff of nine incredible employees to go along with our dedicated volunteers. I love this organization and all of the staff, volunteers and supporters who help us continue to serve our students.”
CAP receives support from many businesses and influential individuals in the Sumner County community. In addition to the buses, former U.S. Congresswoman Diane Black and her husband, Dr. David Black, recently announced they bought a 6,600-square-foot building to serve as CAP’s new home. JR Builders, a local construction company that builds custom homes, is working with CAP to renovate the building at a fraction of the cost.
“The new building is an incredible gift that allows us to expand our programs, serve more students, and give them additional amenities we couldn’t before,” said Taylor. “Over the years, CAP has become an astonishing network of people with one solitary goal: to serve these students. It’s a wonderful, heartwarming organization of which I am proud to be a part.”
To learn more about CAP, as well as volunteer and/or donate, please visit childrenarepeopletn.org.
About Children Are People, Inc.
For more than 20 years, the volunteers, staff and donors of Children Are People, Inc. (CAP) have worked together to serve and support at-risk youth throughout Sumner County, Tennessee. CAP provides a safe, structured space where kids can learn, play and flourish—without charging fees to families. From tutoring to community involvement projects, CAP’s programs ensure each student receives caring attention from positive role models who help pave the way for a thriving future. For more information, visit childrenarepeopletn.org.
