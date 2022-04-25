Top 10 Largest Diaper Manufacturers In The World

Largest diaper manufacturers

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A diaper represents an absorbent garment that allows the wearer to defecate or urinate without using a toilet. Its inner lining is produced using polypropylene, which enables the outer cloth to absorb waste products, thereby preventing it from being soiled. A diaper is generally worn by toddlers and infants who are not toilet-trained or frequently experience bedwetting. Furthermore, it is also utilized by adults suffering from several medical conditions, including fecal incontinence and limited mobility.

The increasing consumer awareness towards the importance of personal hygiene is among the primary factors driving the diaper market. Additionally, the widespread product adoption, owing to its benefits, such as convenience and low risk of skin damage, is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the escalating demand for biodegradable diapers that are made of eco-friendly materials and high-quality waterproof fibers, on account of the growing environmental concerns, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. In line with this, numerous key market players are launching product variants without artificial fragrances and using non-chlorine, latex, and dye-free raw materials that decompose much faster when compared to their traditional counterparts, which is also augmenting the global market. Moreover, the rising investments in R&D activities aimed at developing absorbent core technologies, which aid in removing the fluff pulp, are anticipated to fuel the diaper market over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$114.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2022-2027.

Biggest Diaper Companies in the World

Essity Aktiebolag (AB)

Kao Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Procter & Gamble Company (P&G)

Unicharm Corporation

Ontex

Nobel Hygiene

Domtar

Bumkins

Hengan International Group

