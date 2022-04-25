The GoodForUs Fellowship Launches the GoodForUs Payment Gateway During Exclusive Event in Nassau Bahamas
The GoodForUs Fellowship hosts exclusive group from the US, Bahamas and South Africa for launch of the GoodForUs Payment Gateway in Nassau Bahamas April 26th.ATLANTA, GA, USA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Do What’s GoodForUs, A New Way to Access Capital for Kingdom Building!
The GoodForUs Fellowship is hosting an exclusive group of the Bahamas faith and non-profit community, US faith based leaders, and leadership from South Africa for the launch of the GoodForUs Payment Gateway on April 26th 2022, in Nassau Bahamas.
The GoodForUs Fellowship is launching the GoodForUs Payment Gateway in partnership with its corporate founder and sponsors SolutionsAe Financial Ltd, Sun FinTech, and The FORUS Digital Cooperative.
The mission of the GoodForUs Fellowship is to help facilitate and support churches and non-profits globally to underwrite kingdom building activities that improve social outcomes using economic development strategies.
The GoodForUS platform provides merchants with a substantial reduction in processing fees, and a percentage of the merchant processing charges generated on the platform will be applied to the GoodForUS Fund. This fund will invest directly into economic development strategies using the FORUS Digital Cooperative financial market infrastructure.
The GoodForUS platform will provide faith-based organizations and NGOs the opportunity to digitize funding and financing processes and leapfrog traditional barriers to scaling projects.
The GoodForUs stable coin will be listed this year and will issue funding to token holders based on the return on investment into small and medium enterprises and NGOs.
The GoodForUs platform requires all users to sign up on the GoodForUS gateway which is integrated into the FORUS Digital Cooperative pay once and done model.
This means each person or organization that signs up gets a KYC - a membership to the GoodForUS Fellowship and the FORUS Digital Cooperative. Participants will receive a series of amazing benefits including GoodForUS Stable Token, MahalaX Stable Tokens, RPL Tokens, and much, much more.
These funds kick start the investment funds that will be deployed using the GoodForUS Gateway and the FORUS Digital Cooperative and SolutionsAE Financial Digital Exchange.
The GoodForUs Program and Fellowship was founded by Dr. Ana Everett, its Chaplin and Presiding Bishop, Bishop James Woodson and Treasurer, Bishop George Brooks.
