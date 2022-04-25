Europe Trolley Bus Market Size Forecast to Reach US$ 906.4 Mn by 2029|FMI
EINPresswire.com/ -- A new market research report by Future Market Insights on the Trolley Bus market includes a European industry analysis 2014–2021 and opportunity assessment 2022–2029. The report investigates the Europe trolley bus market and provides critical insights for the forecast period of 2022-2029. As per the findings of the report, the Europe trolley bus market is projected to experience moderate growth over the forecast period, on grounds of rising adoption of electric buses, and buses driven by alternative fuels, including hydrogen fuel batteries.
The Europe Trolley Bus market is anticipated to be valued at ~US$ 743.9 Mn in 2022, increasing at a CAGR of ~2.9% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The growth is prominently driven by the escalating demand for vehicles emitting minimal greenhouse gases, realizing mounting environmental concerns.
The ongoing ‘zero-emission’ movement across the European countries has compelled manufacturers to redefine their innovation and development strategies. As identified by the FMI analysis, stakeholders in the Europe trolley bus market are constantly leveraging cutting-edge technologies, in an attempt to offer environmentally as well as operationally efficient trolley buses.
Italy is Set to Exhibit Significant Market Opportunity Over the Stipulated Time Period
Italy accounts for a noteworthy share in the European trolley bus market, owing to the presence of reliable infrastructure for electric buses. Furthermore, leading manufacturers such as Van Hool, are entering into agreements with local transport ministry to launch trolley buses for local commute transportation. France and Greece are expected to lead Italy, in the view of supportive government policies, which are projected to flourish the sales for trolley buses over the coming years.
Manufacturers Inclined Towards the Production of Dual Fuel Trolley Bus
The European market of trolley buses has been studied based on various types considering the countries, including Russia, Germany, U.K., Italy, Spain, France, Greece, Nordic, BENELUX, Ukraine, Romania, and Rest of Europe.
In the bus segment, the market is categorized into 12 meters and 18 meters. The passenger capacity of a 12-meter bus is up to 120 passengers. Whereas, the passenger capacity of an 18-meter bus is more than 120 passengers at one time. Majority of the articulated trolley buses lie in the 18-meter segment. This segment is also estimated to account for a lion’s share of the market pie over the forecast period.
By technology, the Europe trolley bus market is classified into two types – pure electric and dual powered (Electric + Battery). Dual powered segment is expected to hold prominent share as compared to pure electric segment. Most of the key players are focused on making dual powered type trolley buses following continuous operation for a limited time without the use of overhead electric power. Dual fuel buses are considered best when it comes overcome route blockages and lane changing.
By application, the Europe trolley bus market is divided into local commuter transportation, amusement parks, and auxiliary purpose. Most of the trolley buses are relying on local passenger transportation. However, auxiliary purpose segment is anticipated to account for nearly 9% share in the segment on the account of the usage of these trolley buses for specific applications such as transportation of business class people, among others.
Country:
Russia
Germany
U.K.
Italy
Spain
France
Greece
Nordic
BENELUX
Ukraine
Romania
Rest of Europe
Europe Trolley Bus Market: Vendor Insights
The report highlights some of the market players in the CAF, Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A., OJSC “Holding Managing Company “Belkommunmash”, ŠKODA Transportation a.s., Kiepe Electric GmbH, Carrosserie Hess AG, Bohdan Motors JSC, Astra Bus SRL, Iveco S.p.A, Vanhool NV, and Scania AB.
