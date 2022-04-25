Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market 2022 - 2030 - Technology & Vendor Assessment (Vendor Summary Profiles, Strategies, Capabilities & Product Mapping & Regional Economic Analysis) by MDC Research

The global Wi-Fi 6 Devices market is projected to reach USD 584.51 billion by 2030, registering a 14.9% compound annual growth rate from 2022 to 2030

The increased demand for high-speed wireless connectivity and the growing number of internet users and devices are driving the global Wi-Fi 6 Devices market revenue growth. Over the last decade, wireless internet has been integral in helping us take more aspects of our daily lives online. WiFi 6 is added efficiency, flexibility, and scalability to networks that allow next-generation applications by leveraging the increased speed and capacity and fuel the new business models and WiFi adoption. WiFi 6 will offer more predictable performance for advanced applications, including 4K or 8K video, high definition apps, wireless offices, and IoT devices.

Drivers



Growing demand for high-speed connectivity

The COVID-19 virus, which shut down and quarantined towns and countries all over the world, has made working from home a necessity. In recent years, many IT and BPO organisations have made significant efforts to make hundreds of thousands of employees comfortable with remote work. Now, the surge in internet traffic is happening all around the world, and it's going from businesses to homes, where optic fibre and dedicated networks are more widespread. Wi-Fi has made significant technological advancements in recent years, most notably the recent huge leap to Wi-Fi 6, which is approximately three times quicker than prior generations. Wi-Fi 6 is the most recent and next-generation Wi-Fi technology, focusing on improving the existing medium's efficiency and performance. Wi-Fi 6 includes a channel-sharing feature that allows Wi-Fi networks to handle more users and devices while lowering the number of accessible channels to avoid conflict. Wi-Fi networks can now handle genuine multi-user communications on the downlink and uplink.



Competitive Landscape

Intel

Broadcom Inc. (US)

Qualcomm (US)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (US)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (US)

Qorvo (US)

MediaTek (Taiwan)

Celeno Communications (Israel)

Nordic Semiconductor (Norway)

Realtek Semiconductor (Taiwan)

Huawei (China)

Nokia (Finland)

Samsung (South Korea)

Apple (US)

Asus (Taiwan)

NETGEAR (US)

TP-Link (China)

D-Link (Taiwan)

Cisco (US)

Linksys (US)

Dell (US)

Lenovo (Hong Kong)

Hewlett Packard Global soft PVT Ltd (US()

Sony Group Corporation (Japan)

Vendor Assessment

Vendor assessment includes a deep analysis of how vendors are addressing the demand in the Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market. The MDC Competetive Scape model was used to assess qualitative and quantitative insights in this assessment. MDC's Competitive Scape is a structured method for identifying key players and outlining their strengths, relevant characteristics, and outreach strategy. MDC's Competitive Scape allows organizations to analyze the environmental factors that influence their business, set goals, and identify new marketing strategies. MDC Research analysts conduct a thorough investigation of vendors' solutions, services, programs, marketing, organization size, geographic focus, type of organization and strategies.

Technology Assessment

Technology dramatically impacts business productivity, growth and efficiency. Technologies can help companies develop competitive advantages, but choosing them can be one of the most demanding decisions for businesses. Technology assessment helps organizations to understand their current situation with respect to technology and offer a roadmap where they might want to go and scale their business. A well-defined process to assess and select technology solutions can help organizations reduce risk, achieve objectives, identify the problem, and solve it in the right way. Technology assessment can help businesses identify which technologies to invest in, meet industry standards, compete against competitors.



Business Ecosystem Analysis

Advancements in technology and digitalization have changed the way companies do business; the concept of a business ecosystem helps businesses understand how to thrive in this changing environment. Business ecosystems provide organizations with opportunities to integrate technology in their daily business operations and improve research and business competency. The business ecosystem includes a network of interlinked companies that compete and cooperate to increase sales, improve profitability, and succeed in their markets. An ecosystem analysis is a business network analysis that includes the relationships amongst suppliers, distributors, and end-users in delivering a product or service.

Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW)

Report Coverage

Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Sizing, Analysis Tables



Vendor Profiles Covered

All Major Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 companies are covered in this Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market report (25 Vendor Profiles)

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What is the potential of the Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market?

What are the top strategies that companies adopting in Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market?

What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market?

Which region has the highest investments in Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market?

What are the latest research and activities in Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market?

Who are the prominent players in Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market?

Current and Future Trends Analysis

Keeping up with the latest trends is a great way to bring in more customers. When it comes to trends, stakeholders see what's on the surface., Researchers at MDC continually monitor a given market to identify and track emerging trends. These reports are updated regularly so that stakeholders can take advantage of the latest trends and generate revenues.

Indeep Understanding of Industry

Industry analysis provides a company with an understanding of its position relative to other companies in the industry. This can help them identify opportunities and potential threats, so they can prepare for the present and future. MDC Research helps organizations to figure out what's happening in a given industry, including demand and supply statistics, degree of competition, state of competition with other emerging industries, future prospects considering technological changes, and external factors on the industry.

Focused Region/Country Assessment

Demographic analysis is a crucial component of any study on market growth. The MDC Research team assesses every region and country and examines the key points that have a large impact on the growth of a market.

The Impact of COVID-19 on Present and Future Market

MDC Research closely monitors the global outbreak of a new strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19), and it's impact on the total value chain. To provide optimum service to our stakeholders, MDC has assembled a team to evaluate developments, restructure information as needed, and ensure that the information is timely and pertinent.

Analyzing Government Policies / Initiatives / Regulations

Many sectors of the business world have long criticized government regulation as irrational hindrances to profits, economic efficiency, and job creation. The MDC research analysis of government policies, initiatives, and regulations helps stakeholders meet regulatory compliance and benefit from government initiatives in the respective industry.

Competitive Benchmarking

Today's competitive benchmarking is an opportunity to analyze how a company's competitors are performing and to consider their strengths and weaknesses in relation to your own company's performance. MDC research professionals help our stakeholders to keep track of competitors, identify improvement areas, increase profits, design better go-to-market strategies.



