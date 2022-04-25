Satoshi Media presents its community as the new source of updates.
EINPresswire.com/ -- With the continuously expanding space of crypto and its community, information, news, updates, and trends are massively growing as well. The tricky part in the digital environment is the number of unreliable sources scattered all around. Satoshi Media is a Youtube channel that strives to provide weekly content centered on cryptocurrency and the market as a whole. Our unique and highly-engaging segments in the channel will surely make Satoshi Media stand out from the rest of the content creators.
The channel will cater one-on-one interviews with world-renown crypto experts, capture the latest news updates, and hot trends that guarantee the worthiness of your time spent in watching our carefully thought and designed videos, focused at not only sharing information but inspiring people to succeed in their own Crypto journey as well. Satoshi Media is committed to ensuring that the audience checks out the videos and stays until it is finished. The channel will be the breaker of mediocrity chains, as they call it.
There are loads of exciting things to look forward to with Satoshi Media. The lively energy from the hosts, exciting method of delivering the contents, and neat crypto-related topics relayed make the whole watching experience worthwhile. Even the color scheme of the channel is especially designed to create a highly inviting vibe among viewers. The entire channel is not only visually appealing, it is also mentally fueling. Satoshi Media is bringing the concept of “learning while enjoying” to life.
What is Satoshi Media?
“Satoshi Media aims to nurture a community of traders, investors and enthusiasts with up-to-date Crypto statistics and their practical application on the market”, says Tiktok creator, Dj Magik, Satoshi Media’s brand ambassador.
Satoshi Media derived its name from the founder of Bitcoin — the leading cryptocurrency worldwide today — Satoshi Nakamoto. Similar to how Satoshi Nakamoto launched something world-changing as the Bitcoin, Satoshi Media also aspires to do the same in the industry and change many people’s lives by guiding them make the wisest crypto decisions based on relevant market facts.
The Sponsors
Brightswap and Pitcoin are the major sponsors of Satoshi Media. These two are the keys to unlocking the doors of possibility for the Youtube channel.
Brightswap stands as the first global digital decentralized blockchain-based exchange platform providing liquidity of tokens in the Online Gaming Industry. It is another platform that acts as a digital bank for cryptocurrencies where you can trade, earn, and grow smoothly with its cross-chain DEX capability and robust AMM mechanism. Brightswap invites you to say “good riddance” to those hassle transactions.
The intelligent pricing algorithm powering Brightswap allows the experience to be too good to be accurate as you get high convenience, low fees, and optimized gains potential with it.
“BrightSwap is a game-changing platform for the Solana Ecosystem, with bleeding-edge tech at its core, but at the same time, it aims to bring crypto to the broader segment of the population.”, says Jed Marcaida, the Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of BrightSwap Technology LLC.
Innovations and developments in the space are to be expected from Brightswap. Brightswap has recently launched its own NFT marketplace under Solana to help boost the ecosystem’s network coverage.
To learn more about Brightswap, visit their website at www.brightswap.com.
Now, heading to Satoshi Media’s other major sponsor Pitcoin.
Pitcoin is a governance token that will be developed and launched not too soon from now. Pitcoin is going to be the token used in its own Pitcoin ecosystem which will mainly cover activities such as but not limited to live betting, NFT gaming, and even Digital Arena Gameplays. There is not much released information on Pitcoin at this time but there will be more available for your reference soon.
To learn more about Pitcoin, visit their website at www.pitcoin.com.
The Launch
Satoshi Media already made its appearance on Youtube along with their other social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram) recently. Two videos have already been uploaded on Youtube as a way of introducing the channel and the scope of its future contents. Updates have also been posted in their social media accounts and several engagements were too made.
Satoshi Media revealed their Brand Ambassador, DJ Majik, together with two other hosts named Liana and Clyde. These three are expected to be seen frequently in the channel carrying the Satoshi Media segments.
The channel announced that new content will be posted three times weekly. Audiences should look forward to every Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays of the week as Satoshi Media will be uploading fresh contents on these days.
The first two videos that Satoshi Media aired by far are “Welcome to Satoshi Media” and “What is Satoshi Media? Our Coverage”. Both these videos are intended to introduce the channel and enlighten the audience with the weekly agenda.
Keeping the videos brief and concise helps in maintaining audiences’ interest. Satoshi Media made sure to separate the introductory content to keep the audience hungry for more. Lengthy introduction videos often bore the audience, which in turn, tempts them into skipping to the end or proceeding to another video. Having learned from this observation and actual experience, Satoshi Media is keeping the right balance between wanting to share as much helpful information as possible, maintaining people’s interest throughout the video span and staying within a safe information load for viewers to fully grasp the messages sent across.
To check the videos out, visit Satoshi Media’s Youtube channel or individually see the videos for yourself at https://youtu.be/U95HL29sPXM for “Welcome to Satoshi Media” and https://youtu.be/4BWO2abKI-o for “What is Satoshi Media? Our Coverage”
Like any other content creators, Satoshi Media is in pursuit of ensuring it has a happy crowd. Satoshi Media is creative and informative in providing both subjective and objective points on every crypto-related topic it puts on the table. Quality, reliability, and timeliness are among the top priorities of Satoshi Media as they present their videos to the audiences.
We can see one of the leading sources on crypto slowly making its rise in the industry.
Jan Milton
The channel will cater one-on-one interviews with world-renown crypto experts, capture the latest news updates, and hot trends that guarantee the worthiness of your time spent in watching our carefully thought and designed videos, focused at not only sharing information but inspiring people to succeed in their own Crypto journey as well. Satoshi Media is committed to ensuring that the audience checks out the videos and stays until it is finished. The channel will be the breaker of mediocrity chains, as they call it.
There are loads of exciting things to look forward to with Satoshi Media. The lively energy from the hosts, exciting method of delivering the contents, and neat crypto-related topics relayed make the whole watching experience worthwhile. Even the color scheme of the channel is especially designed to create a highly inviting vibe among viewers. The entire channel is not only visually appealing, it is also mentally fueling. Satoshi Media is bringing the concept of “learning while enjoying” to life.
What is Satoshi Media?
“Satoshi Media aims to nurture a community of traders, investors and enthusiasts with up-to-date Crypto statistics and their practical application on the market”, says Tiktok creator, Dj Magik, Satoshi Media’s brand ambassador.
Satoshi Media derived its name from the founder of Bitcoin — the leading cryptocurrency worldwide today — Satoshi Nakamoto. Similar to how Satoshi Nakamoto launched something world-changing as the Bitcoin, Satoshi Media also aspires to do the same in the industry and change many people’s lives by guiding them make the wisest crypto decisions based on relevant market facts.
The Sponsors
Brightswap and Pitcoin are the major sponsors of Satoshi Media. These two are the keys to unlocking the doors of possibility for the Youtube channel.
Brightswap stands as the first global digital decentralized blockchain-based exchange platform providing liquidity of tokens in the Online Gaming Industry. It is another platform that acts as a digital bank for cryptocurrencies where you can trade, earn, and grow smoothly with its cross-chain DEX capability and robust AMM mechanism. Brightswap invites you to say “good riddance” to those hassle transactions.
The intelligent pricing algorithm powering Brightswap allows the experience to be too good to be accurate as you get high convenience, low fees, and optimized gains potential with it.
“BrightSwap is a game-changing platform for the Solana Ecosystem, with bleeding-edge tech at its core, but at the same time, it aims to bring crypto to the broader segment of the population.”, says Jed Marcaida, the Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of BrightSwap Technology LLC.
Innovations and developments in the space are to be expected from Brightswap. Brightswap has recently launched its own NFT marketplace under Solana to help boost the ecosystem’s network coverage.
To learn more about Brightswap, visit their website at www.brightswap.com.
Now, heading to Satoshi Media’s other major sponsor Pitcoin.
Pitcoin is a governance token that will be developed and launched not too soon from now. Pitcoin is going to be the token used in its own Pitcoin ecosystem which will mainly cover activities such as but not limited to live betting, NFT gaming, and even Digital Arena Gameplays. There is not much released information on Pitcoin at this time but there will be more available for your reference soon.
To learn more about Pitcoin, visit their website at www.pitcoin.com.
The Launch
Satoshi Media already made its appearance on Youtube along with their other social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram) recently. Two videos have already been uploaded on Youtube as a way of introducing the channel and the scope of its future contents. Updates have also been posted in their social media accounts and several engagements were too made.
Satoshi Media revealed their Brand Ambassador, DJ Majik, together with two other hosts named Liana and Clyde. These three are expected to be seen frequently in the channel carrying the Satoshi Media segments.
The channel announced that new content will be posted three times weekly. Audiences should look forward to every Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays of the week as Satoshi Media will be uploading fresh contents on these days.
The first two videos that Satoshi Media aired by far are “Welcome to Satoshi Media” and “What is Satoshi Media? Our Coverage”. Both these videos are intended to introduce the channel and enlighten the audience with the weekly agenda.
Keeping the videos brief and concise helps in maintaining audiences’ interest. Satoshi Media made sure to separate the introductory content to keep the audience hungry for more. Lengthy introduction videos often bore the audience, which in turn, tempts them into skipping to the end or proceeding to another video. Having learned from this observation and actual experience, Satoshi Media is keeping the right balance between wanting to share as much helpful information as possible, maintaining people’s interest throughout the video span and staying within a safe information load for viewers to fully grasp the messages sent across.
To check the videos out, visit Satoshi Media’s Youtube channel or individually see the videos for yourself at https://youtu.be/U95HL29sPXM for “Welcome to Satoshi Media” and https://youtu.be/4BWO2abKI-o for “What is Satoshi Media? Our Coverage”
Like any other content creators, Satoshi Media is in pursuit of ensuring it has a happy crowd. Satoshi Media is creative and informative in providing both subjective and objective points on every crypto-related topic it puts on the table. Quality, reliability, and timeliness are among the top priorities of Satoshi Media as they present their videos to the audiences.
We can see one of the leading sources on crypto slowly making its rise in the industry.
Jan Milton
Satoshi Media
+1(888) 506-8113
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other