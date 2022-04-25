TRUE ORGANIC: THE TRUE STANDARD OF ORGANIC GARDENING
The leading commercial organic fertilizer brand in the US reaches record growth after launching its food safety-certified plant food for home gardeners.HELM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 2003, True Organic founder and CEO Jake Evans has been on a mission to save the soil, heal the planet and help some of the largest organic produce farms in the US grow certified-organic plants and foods that benefit the land and the people living on it. Over two decades, True Organic became the largest and most sought-after commercial manufacturer of organic plant food in the US. In 2021, the family-run company launched its first-ever retail line.
In less than a year, the retail brand has experienced record growth – expanding its availability at lawn and garden retailers by 20 times. True Organic began selling its consumer-facing plant food products at 150 stores and is now available at 3,000 stores and counting.
Available in all 50 states, True Organic can be found at a range of specialty stores, such as hardware, farm and ranch, grocery stores and markets, nurseries, home centers and mass merchants. Their sales team is led by Jim Sullivan, with sales support by Greg Harkey and Jim O’Brien. The team has a combined 70 years of experience, service and credibility in the lawn, food and garden industries.
True Organic’s plant food is Certified Organic and pathogen-free. It is the only organic plant food manufacturer that is ISO 22000 Food Safety Certified, which means their products are rigorously tested for pathogens to help produce a safer product with which to grow your food and plants. Additionally, unlike conventional fertilizers, the plant food feeds the soil with organic matter and gives plants the nutrients they need to prosper. Similar to the function of a good human immune system, a healthy plant can protect itself from environmental harms like insects.
The True Organic Movement
True Organic’s goal isn’t to wipe out the competition, but rather to set the precedent to make them better. Every time we spray a toxic chemical, we forever alter the soil, the microbiome of weeds and nearby plants, animals, and human consumers. In parallel to these genetic consequences, we create global deprivation of nutrients at all levels including chronic disease. True Organic gives consumers the power to choose how we shape the world around us. By choosing True Organic, we elevate what we put back into the land to ultimately heal the planet and nurture our neighbors.
Furthermore, with the company’s mission to return the planet’s soil to its organic roots and reduce our climate footprint, they have created packaging consisting of 20% PCR plastics with a long-term goal of 100% recycled packaging by 2025.
To learn more about True Organic and their commitment to the diverse and innovative production of organic plant foods, please visit trueorganic.earth and follow on Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, and Pinterest. To learn more about True’s roots in commercial agriculture, please visit true.ag.
