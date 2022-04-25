Polysorbate Market By Type, Application, Region and Key Companies - Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2017-2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growing demand for cosmetic products and increasing application of polysorbate in the food industry are driving the demand for the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Polysorbate Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,425.3 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The polysorbate market is forecasted to grow substantially due to the growing applications of polysorbates in food products like ice creams to avoid rapid melting, in cakes to preserve smooth appearance without separation, and even to use powdered cocoa mix in hot drinks. Besides, the increasing application in cosmetic manufacturing is expected to further propel the market growth. However, emulsifying properties are also present in numerous organic alternates, like ethanol and oils. It is a key factor that is anticipated to hinder the market growth during the forecast timeframe.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Carus Corporation, NOF EUROPE GmbH, Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Croda International plc, TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., BASF SE, Solenis LLC, Evonik Industries AG, Gulf Care Factory, and Guangdong Runhua Chemistry Co., Ltd., among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Due to the growing use of polysorbate to prepare products for hair growth and in the baking industry, the syrup segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Due to the increasing use of this type of polysorbate in the cosmetics industry, the Polysorbate 20 segment is expected to hold the largest share over the forecast period. This drug can be used as a solubilizing agent in oil-in-water emulsification and as a moisturizing agent in skincare products.

The excipient segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period since polysorbate is used as an excipient in some Canadian and European flu vaccines.

Throughout the forecast period, the cosmetic sector is anticipated to hold the largest market owing to the wide uses of polysorbate in cosmetic product manufacturing. Over the forecast period, the food segment is expected to experience substantial growth. In food processing, polysorbates 60 and 80 are the most widely used.

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand among users for personal care products, and since ice creams are widely retailed and consumed in the region.

In July 2020, Croda International Plc announced the acquisition of Avanti Polar Lipids, Inc. This deal will strengthen Croda’s product portfolio and services.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Polysorbate Market on the basis of product, type, usage, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Syrups

Injections

Tablets & Capsules

Ointments

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Polysorbate 20

Polysorbate 40

Polysorbate 60

Polysorbate 80

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Excipient

Solubilizer

Emulsifier

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Food

Cosmetics

Healthcare

Regional Analysis of the Polysorbate Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Overview:

The research report on the Polysorbate market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Polysorbate business sphere.

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Polysorbate market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Polysorbate market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

